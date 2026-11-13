Some Old-Fashioned Favorites Deserve a Comeback, While Others Should Stay Forgotten

Chicken has been a dinner staple for generations, but some of the ways people prepared it decades ago weren't exactly appetizing. From creamy casseroles and crispy fried favorites to questionable gelatin creations, vintage cookbooks were packed with recipes that ranged from genuinely delicious to downright bizarre. Some dishes have stood the test of time while others reflect food trends that haven't aged particularly well. If you've ever looked through an old family cookbook, chances are you'll recognize a few of these creations. Here are 10 vintage chicken recipes that still deserve a spot on your dinner table, followed by 10 that are probably better left in the past.

1. Chicken à la King

A favorite throughout much of the 20th century, chicken à la King combines tender chicken, mushrooms, and bell peppers in a rich, creamy sauce. Traditionally served over toast, rice, or puff pastry shells, it's a satisfying meal that doesn't call for particularly expensive ingredients. It's also an excellent way to use leftover roasted chicken, especially when you're craving something a little more filling than another sandwich.

2. Chicken Divan

Chicken Divan became a popular American casserole thanks to its comforting combination of chicken, broccoli, and creamy cheese sauce. Many midcentury home cooks made the original restaurant dish easier by using canned cream soup, mayonnaise, and a crunchy breadcrumb topping. While you can certainly prepare a fresher version from scratch, there's something undeniably satisfying about the original combination that makes this casserole worth keeping around.

3. Chicken Cacciatore

This Italian favorite has been appearing on American dinner tables for decades, and it's not hard to see why. Slowly simmering chicken with tomatoes, onions, garlic, peppers, and herbs creates a wonderfully rich flavor without requiring much culinary expertise. Whether you serve it over pasta or with a generous piece of crusty bread, chicken cacciatore proves that traditional cooking doesn't need a complicated ingredient list to taste delicious.

4. Chicken Tetrazzini

Named after Italian opera singer Luisa Tetrazzini, this American casserole brings together chicken, spaghetti, mushrooms, and a creamy sauce. It became particularly popular during the mid-20th century, when baked pasta dishes were staples at family dinners. A sprinkle of Parmesan and a golden breadcrumb topping make it especially enjoyable, and the leftovers taste just as good the next day.

5. Chicken Marbella

First introduced to a wide audience through The Silver Palate Cookbook in 1982, chicken Marbella might raise a few eyebrows with its combination of prunes, olives, capers, garlic, and white wine. Surprisingly, the mixture of sweet, salty, and tangy ingredients is exactly what makes the dish so delicious. Since much of the preparation can be done ahead of time, it's easy to understand why it became such a popular dinner party recipe during the 1980s.

6. Chicken Kiev

Chicken Kiev enjoyed considerable popularity in American restaurants and home kitchens throughout the mid-20th century. This classic dish features a breaded chicken breast filled with chilled garlic-herb butter, which melts into a rich sauce as the meat cooks. Preparing it takes a little patience if you want to keep the butter from leaking out, but the crispy exterior and flavorful filling make the extra effort worthwhile.

7. Chicken & Dumplings

Few traditional American chicken dishes have managed to stay as beloved as chicken and dumplings. Tender pieces of chicken simmer in a flavorful broth alongside soft dumplings, creating a hearty dinner that's especially comforting when the weather turns cold. Depending on where you're from, you might prefer fluffy drop dumplings or flatter, noodle-like versions, so there are plenty of ways to make this family favorite your own.

8. Chicken Paprikash

This Hungarian classic found its way into many American kitchens through immigrant cooking traditions and international cookbooks. The recipe involves simmering chicken with onions and plenty of paprika before stirring in sour cream for a wonderfully rich sauce. Pair it with egg noodles or traditional Hungarian dumplings, and you've got an impressive dinner that doesn't require an entire afternoon of preparation.

9. Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken pot pie has been a favorite American comfort food for generations, and it hasn't lost much of its appeal. Beneath its flaky pastry crust, you'll find a hearty mixture of chicken, vegetables, and creamy gravy, making it a convenient way to use up leftovers. Homemade versions give you the freedom to experiment with different vegetables and seasonings, although even the simplest preparation can be incredibly satisfying.

10. Chicken Fricassee

Long before one-pot chicken dinners became a modern cooking trend, home cooks were making chicken fricassee. This traditional recipe generally involves gently cooking chicken in a savory sauce made with broth, vegetables, and sometimes cream. Its delicate flavor and tender texture are particularly appealing when you're in the mood for a comforting meal that isn't too heavily seasoned.

Now that we've talked about chicken recipes that are oldies but goldies, let's cover the ones that haven't aged so well.





1. Chicken in Aspic

Once considered a sophisticated addition to formal luncheons, chicken in aspic involved suspending pieces of cooked chicken and vegetables in savory gelatin. The mixture was poured into a decorative mold, chilled until firm, and then sliced into portions for serving. While it certainly gave dinner guests something to talk about, the combination of cold poultry and wobbly, meat-flavored gelatin isn't something most modern diners are eager to revisit.

2. Chicken & Banana Casserole

Sweden's famous Flying Jacob casserole originated during the 1970s and brought together chicken, bananas, bacon, peanuts, cream, and chili sauce. Despite still having plenty of loyal fans, the unusual combination of sweet fruit, smoky bacon, and creamy sauce can take some getting used to. Unless you're particularly adventurous when it comes to savory dishes, this probably isn't a vintage recipe you'll be adding to your weekly dinner rotation.

3. Chicken Salad in Tomato Gelatin

Midcentury American cookbooks loved combining savory ingredients with flavored gelatin, and apparently, chicken salad wasn't safe from the trend. Certain recipes instructed home cooks to suspend chicken, celery, and mayonnaise-based mixtures in tomato-flavored gelatin before unmolding everything onto a bed of lettuce. The finished creation might have impressed guests at a 1950s luncheon, but most people today would probably be happier enjoying their chicken salad between two slices of bread.

4. Chicken à la Maryland With Fried Bananas

Traditional chicken Maryland is a perfectly respectable meal featuring breaded or fried chicken, often served with a rich cream gravy. However, some old-fashioned hotel and restaurant preparations took things in an unexpected direction by adding fried bananas alongside the usual accompaniments. Although sweet fruit can work surprisingly well with savory meat, combining crispy chicken, heavy gravy, and warm bananas isn't going to win everyone over.

5. Chicken Mousse Mold

Decorative chicken mousse molds were once a popular choice for hosts hoping to impress guests at cold buffets. These recipes typically involved blending cooked chicken with cream, mayonnaise, seasonings, and gelatin before chilling the mixture in an elaborate mold. None of the ingredients are especially strange individually, but the smooth, refrigerated texture is considerably less inviting than a freshly prepared chicken dinner.

6. Chicken Liver Loaf

Vintage cookbooks occasionally featured chicken liver loaves made by mixing chopped or ground livers with breadcrumbs, eggs, onions, and various seasonings. Everything was packed into a loaf pan and baked, with some recipes even suggesting that the finished dish be served cold in thick slices. Chicken livers can be delicious when cooked well, but transforming them into a dense, sliceable loaf probably isn't the most appetizing way to appreciate their distinctive flavor.

7. Chicken & Pineapple Gelatin Ring

During the gelatin craze of the 1950s and 1960s, adventurous home cooks sometimes combined cooked chicken with canned pineapple, celery, and other salad ingredients inside decorative gelatin rings. These elaborate creations were often presented as elegant luncheon dishes, usually surrounded by lettuce leaves or additional fruit. Unfortunately, the combination of sweet pineapple, chilled poultry, and a jiggly texture makes this one vintage experiment that probably doesn't deserve another chance.

8. Creamed Chicken in Toast Cups

Creamed chicken served in hollowed-out toast cups was once a familiar option for budget-friendly lunches and casual entertaining. The filling usually consisted of diced chicken coated in a thick white sauce, sometimes with peas or canned mushrooms thrown in for extra flavor. While the idea itself isn't particularly terrible, the sauce could quickly turn the bread soggy, resulting in a fairly underwhelming meal if the filling wasn't properly seasoned.

9. Chicken & Marshmallow Salad

Some old-fashioned American luncheon salads took the sweet-and-savory combination to weird extremes by adding miniature marshmallows to chicken, fruit, and creamy dressing. These recipes came from a time when marshmallows were surprisingly common in dishes that weren't necessarily intended as desserts. A little sweetness can certainly improve chicken salad, but fresh grapes or crisp apples are usually a much better choice than tossing in handfuls of marshmallows.

10. Chicken & Rice Loaf

Before modern casseroles became common household favorites, molded meat and rice loaves provided an inexpensive way for families to stretch leftover ingredients. Some vintage chicken recipes called for mixing finely chopped cooked poultry with rice, eggs, milk, and seasonings before baking everything in a loaf pan. While there's nothing particularly objectionable about the individual ingredients, the resulting loaf could turn out disappointingly dense and dry, especially when compared with a creamy chicken and rice casserole.