Is It Really Worth the Cost?

It's Friday night, and you're too lazy to cook. You could head out to pick up some food, but if you're too lazy to do that, too, why not order in? Food delivery apps have made ordering your favorite meals easier than ever, after all! Yet, as convenient as they are, those extra charges can add up quickly, even if the occasional coupon seems like a good deal. So, should you delete your food delivery apps for good, or are there situations where they could actually help you save?

1. Delivery Fees Add Up Quickly

Driving out for takeout could cost you gas, but that $15 meal you just ordered off Uber Eats? Well, that can easily turn into a $25 order once you factor in delivery fees, taxes, and tips. You might not think anything of it at first, but if you're ordering several times a week... that can become an expensive habit.

2. Menu Prices Are Often Higher

You might assume that a restaurant charges the same amount whether you order directly or through an app, but that's not always the case. In fact, if you ever took the time to compare the prices, you may actually see upcharges on the online menu to help offset the commissions they pay. Those dollars, then, come out of your pocket!

3. You're More Likely to Impulse Buy

Ever opened a delivery app just to browse, only to order something completely different? We don't blame you—not with all those options, of course. But that's exactly how these platforms make you impulse buy, what with their tempting promotions and recommendations. So, if you're not careful...

4. Small Orders Can Be Surprisingly Expensive

Even ordering a coffee and a small wrap could be pricey! Given that many delivery platforms charge small-order fees (or require a minimum purchase), you'll probably end up spending much more than you intended. So much for convenience!

5. You Spend More to Meet Free Delivery Requirements

Free delivery sounds like an excellent deal, but not so fast—some things are too good to be true, after all. If you want that offer, you'll often have to, well, order more food. And unless you actually wanted those additional items, you've now spent more money than you would have otherwise.

6. Your Food Might Arrive Cold or Soggy

Unfortunately, having your favorite meal delivered doesn't guarantee that it'll taste as good as it would've served piping hot. Getting fries or fried chicken? You can't expect your driver to fly to your house, so you're going to have to settle for soggy skin.

7. Refunds Aren't Always Guaranteed

Missing an item in your order? Depending on the platform and its refund policies, you might only get a partial refund—and that is if they even accept your request. Plus, the time it takes to resolve your issue may make you so impatient, you'll probably just give up anyway.

8. You're Less Motivated to Cook

When ordering takeout is as simple as tapping a few buttons and spending the next hour waiting on your couch, why cook at all? Before you know it, half of your monthly budget is spent on food delivery and no fresh groceries. That reliance means you'll never get better in the kitchen!

9. Subscription Fees Can Become Another Expense

Seeing that you order so much, some platforms may invite you to subscribe to them—you'll save on delivery charges and get exclusive discounts! And yet, a monthly membership is still an additional cost, and your orders will probably still need to meet certain minimums. That's more money down the drain.

10. You Might Be Spending Beyond Your Budget

Another way delivery apps push you past your budget? If you store your payment information and make checkout effortless, don't be shocked when your credit card bill says you've spent a heck ton on ordering takeout. Even multiple small purchases can add up pretty quickly!

Of course, food delivery isn't always the enemy. Sometimes, ordering through these platforms can actually save you money! Let's see how:

1. Exclusive Discounts Can Lower Your Total

As much as you love your favorite restaurant, they may never offer the same promotions that you can get through a delivery app. First-time customer? Special anniversary coupons? Well, you might just end up paying less for your order than if you got it directly.

2. Buy One, Get One Free Offers

Certain restaurants participate in buy-one-get-one-free promotions, and sometimes, these BOGO deals are only available through a delivery app. That said, you should still remember to compare the final total against the restaurant's regular prices!

3. You Save Money on Gas

Not only do delivery apps save you time, but they'll save you fuel money. Sure, some of your favorite diners might be a 10-minute drive away, but some could be way across town! Depending on your vehicle and how far or remote the restaurant is, delivery could eliminate a pricey round trip.

4. You Can Avoid Parking Fees

Live in a busy city? Another reason you might not want to make the drive is that it's a headache to find parking. In this case, having your meal delivered may be much more convenient than the combined expenses of parking, fuel, and other transportation charges.

5. Group Orders Can Make Delivery Cheaper

If your entire family or group of friends wants to order different meals, getting everything can make additional fees much easier to manage. After all, you can place one large ticket and divide the final cost! Plus, it's also great if not everyone is feeling Italian or Japanese.

6. Membership Benefits Can Pay for Themselves

Though there are downsides to subscriptions, frequent customers may still find that certain memberships reduce their overall spending. Over time, those saved costs can add up, giving you more money to spend on non-food stuff. That said, you should still calculate whether it's actually saving money!

7. You Can Compare Restaurant Prices Easily

Too lazy to look up individual menus online? Well, one useful feature of food delivery apps is that you get to browse numerous restaurants at once, making it easier to compare meal prices and available promotions. Who knows? You might discover a new affordable spot you otherwise wouldn't have considered.

8. Ordering Groceries Can Reduce Impulse Purchases

Ironically, the same app that might make you impulse buy may also reduce your impulsive tendencies. Considering that many platforms now include grocery delivery, you might end up spending less than if you went to the supermarket yourself. Provided the delivery charges and additional markups don't exceed those savings, of course.

9. You Can Save on Ingredients You'd Rarely Use

Preparing a particular dish at home isn't always cheaper. If you're craving something that calls for expensive spices or ingredients you'd only use once, sometimes the better choice is to just order in. This is particularly true if you only need a meal for one!

10. You Can Take Advantage of Rewards Programs

Beyond subscription savings, some delivery platforms offer rewards or other incentives that can be applied toward future orders. Accumulate enough of these perks, and you could end up saving a hefty amount on your overall food expenses!