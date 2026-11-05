20 Things People Used to Keep in Their Freezers That You Rarely See Today

The Freezer Has Changed Quite a Bit Over the Years

If you grew up in the 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s, chances are your family's freezer contained a few things that would look rather unusual today. Before grocery stores offered endless varieties of frozen meals, snacks, and ready-to-cook ingredients, families had their own ways of stocking up and making food last. Some items were homemade, others were bought in bulk, and a few were kept around for years because throwing perfectly good food away simply wasn't an option.

1. Homemade Ice Cubes in Metal Trays

We all knew those metal trays that you could pop your cubes out of using those small handles. Once the ice machine was able to make ice, we never really thought of these again. Plastic trays eventually took over, making this everyday kitchen task a little less complicated.

2. Frozen Orange Juice Concentrate

There used to be rows of these in freezers across America. Everyone had a few of these frozen packs of OJ to throw in the refrigerator when they needed them. Mix some with water in a pitcher, and you have plenty of orange juice for breakfast.

3. Homemade TV Dinner Portions

Just like our mothers and grandmothers did, if you had leftovers, you could separate them out for the rest of the week and store them in your freezer. Meat, veggies, and anything else that could help you make that night's dinner a little less time-consuming. It was an easy way to have a homemade meal ready without starting from scratch every evening.

4. Frozen Bread Dough

Many households kept packages of frozen bread dough ready for homemade rolls, sandwich bread, and dinner buns. You could just thaw it out and let it rise. Then use it to bake some delicious rolls. We usually would bake these for dinner on Sundays.

5. Ice Cream in Large Cardboard Tubs

Back in the days of big tubs of ice cream, we always had a carton or two in the freezer. My family usually had the big boxes of ice cream sitting in there for quite some time. The boxes used to get kind of soggy on the ends.

6. Frozen Bananas for Homemade Desserts

We would take bananas when they got too ripe for us and freeze them. Some people used them to make banana pudding or even dipped them in chocolate and froze them. There was a chance that someone may have had a few bags of these in their freezer.

7. Homemade Popsicles in Plastic Molds

During the summer, plenty of parents made their own popsicles using fruit juice, powdered drink mixes, or leftover lemonade. They poured the mixture into reusable plastic molds, added sticks, and left them in the freezer until the kids wanted a treat. The homemade versions were inexpensive and allowed families to make several flavors without buying boxes of individually wrapped frozen desserts.

8. Frozen TV Dinner Pies

Another item that we always had a couple of in the freezer was frozen pot pies. Usually, my mother would buy these for a meal one night and eat them all week long. Although frozen pot pies haven't disappeared entirely, they don't seem to occupy quite the same place in everyday family meals.

9. Bags of Frozen Corn on the Cob

Families who bought fresh corn in bulk during the summer often froze extra ears to enjoy throughout the winter. Some would blanch the corn first, while others wrapped individual ears tightly before storing them away. Having a supply of frozen corn meant you could serve a familiar summer side dish long after the local harvest had ended. Modern grocery stores carry frozen vegetables year-round, so fewer people feel the need to preserve large quantities themselves.

10. Homemade Chicken Stock in Coffee Cans

When your mother would cook chicken for dinner, she probably stored some in coffee cans in the freezer. That way, you had more than you needed for dinner one night. These days, plastic containers, freezer bags, and store-bought broth have largely replaced the old coffee-can method.

11. Frozen Leftover Holiday Turkey

Every holiday, people would take some of their turkey and put it away in the freezer. Maybe they made turkey sandwiches or casseroles out of it. While people still freeze holiday leftovers, smaller gatherings and more convenient grocery options have changed how much food many households store.

12. Homemade Cookie Dough Logs

Many home bakers used to prepare large batches of cookie dough, shape them into logs, wrap them in wax paper, and freeze them until needed. Either chocolate chip or maybe oatmeal cookie dough could be prepared this way. You could cut off slices from the logs and store the rest in the freezer.

13. Frozen TV Dinner Salisbury Steak

If you were to walk into a grocery store and look in the freezer section, you would see many of these Salisbury steaks. They were especially popular with people who wanted a hearty dinner without having to prepare several dishes. While similar frozen meals are still sold, the classic Salisbury steak dinner isn't quite the freezer staple it once was.

14. Homemade Frozen Apple Pie Filling

When the apples were ripe, people used to make huge batches of apple pie filling and store it in their freezers. It would help them make a fresh apple pie without having to do all of that work. Although freezing fruit remains popular among home bakers, many people now rely on canned pie filling or ready-made frozen pies instead.

15. Frozen TV Dinner Breakfast Sausages

Every household that liked to make breakfast had these in the freezer. They were commonly served alongside eggs, toast, pancakes, and hash browns. Breakfast convenience foods are still popular, but today's freezers are filled with a much wider selection of ready-made breakfast options.

16. Frozen Homemade Pizza Dough

Families who enjoyed making pizza at home often prepared extra dough and froze individual portions for another night. You had to have extra dough lying in your freezer to make that happen. There are many pizzas on the market now that are premade for you.

17. Frozen Fish Sticks in Giant Family Boxes

Fish sticks were once a regular sight in family freezers, often purchased in large cardboard boxes containing enough pieces for several meals. Parents could quickly bake them and serve them with French fries, peas, or macaroni and cheese. They were especially popular with children who weren't particularly enthusiastic about eating traditional fish dishes. Although fish sticks remain available, today's freezer sections offer so many competing options that the old family-sized boxes aren't quite as prominent.

18. Frozen Berries Picked During Summer

Families who picked their own strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries often froze large quantities to enjoy throughout the colder months. This was especially common in the summer when they were growing in abundance. There must be quite a few berries in everyone's freezer because you see so many frozen foods that call for them.

19. Frozen Homemade Casseroles in Foil Pans

Preparing two casseroles instead of one was a common trick for families who wanted an easier dinner later in the week. One dish would go straight into the oven, while the other was covered with foil and stored in the freezer for another occasion. Popular choices included lasagna, tuna noodle casserole, baked ziti, and chicken and rice.

20. Ice Cream Sandwiches Wrapped in Wax Paper

Before individually packaged frozen desserts became so common, some families made their own ice cream sandwiches using cookies or graham crackers. They would place a scoop of softened ice cream between two pieces, wrap each sandwich in wax paper, and freeze them until firm. These homemade treats were especially popular during summer and could be prepared in large batches for children and visiting relatives.