10 Foods That Just Taste Better at a Restaurant & 10 Are Better Homemade

Some Foods Are Worth Going Out For

Ever ordered something at a restaurant you wished you could recreate at home, only to find your version didn't come close? Alas, as great a homecook you are, some things are just better left to the professionals. But that's not to say that there aren't some personal recipes that could rival even the greatest chefs out there! So, which dishes are worth going out for, and which ones should you actually whip up yourself? Well, you might be surprised...

1. Tiramisu

Though this beloved Italian dessert isn't actually that difficult to make, unless you've got an Italian chef at home, you're probably better off ordering it at an authentic joint. After all, it's the professionals who know how to balance the layers perfectly, keeping the mascarpone airy while ensuring the ladyfingers don't get overly soggy!

2. Sushi

Making sushi at home is fun, sure, but you also need to know the right techniques! Stuff your rolls too full, and you'll end up with a mess. And don't get us started on the sushi rice... We hate to admit it, but it's the professional sushi chefs who know how to properly season shari, select appropriate fish, and cut ingredients to achieve the right texture and balance.

3. Tempura

Ever tried making your own tempura at home? You might think it's much easier than sushi—after all, you just dip everything in batter and toss it into a vat of bubbling oil, right? But if you want that restaurant-quality tempura, it's much more complicated than that! Without careful control, you might end up with pieces that are too greasy.

4. Steak

Of course, you've probably made plenty of steaks at home, and we're not saying that you should always head out for a good slice of meat. That said, if you want to get the most out of those premium cuts, leave it to the professionals: they'll get your preferred level of doneness right the first time.

5. Ramen

The instant noodles you make at home will never, ever compare to a fresh, hot bowl of ramen from an authentic hole-in-the-wall. Heck, just try matching that depth of flavor yourself! Traditional ramen broths can take hours to prepare, and that's only the beginning. Then comes the noodles, marinated eggs, perfectly cooked pork, nori...

6. Fried Chicken

You can always toss some seasoned chicken into a pot of oil at home, but you'll never get the same quality and taste as the best fried chicken places out there. You might even end up with drier meat than you'd expect! Without the tricks pro chefs have for marinating, breading, and frying, trust us, you're better off ordering in.

7. Dim Sum

Preparing delicate shrimp dumplings, juicy barbecue pork buns, and bouncy siu mai requires different techniques that can take years to master! Don't believe us? Try taking on the challenge yourself. You'll not only find that making several varieties could take an entire afternoon, but most of them will come out looking like mush.

8. Fish and Chips

Similar to fried chicken and tempura, if you don't have the proper techniques and recipes down, you'll be in for a bad time. A good plate of fish and chips, after all, depends heavily on the batter, frying temperature, and freshness of the ingredients. The ultimate goal is getting the crispy fish to stay tender inside, with the fries crunchy and piping hot.

9. Tandoori Chicken

Even if you have a traditional clay oven at home for tandoori chicken, that won't guarantee you'll make it better than the pros. Sure, your household oven might be able to get the job done, but replicating restaurant-quality one-to-one? You'd be sorely disappointed.

10. Croissants

Croissants are certainly easy to finish, but producing those delicate, flaky layers requires careful, careful lamination, which involves repeatedly folding butter into dough while keeping its temperature in check. Do one step wrong, and your version will never be as good as the high-end bakery ones. Womp-womp.

Of course, professional cooking doesn't always mean better food. Who says you can't make great dishes with your own two hands? In fact, here are 10 foods that often taste even better when they're homemade:

1. Mac and Cheese

As impressive as mac and cheese looks at a restaurant, it's really just milk, (lots of) cheese, and butter. Oh, and macaroni, of course. And since some versions can get overly rich (or worse: not ooey-gooey enough), you're much better off making it yourself! That way, you get to choose exactly which cheeses go into the dish and how creamy you want the final result to be.

2. Chocolate Chip Cookies

Those cookies you buy at your local bakery? They're delicious, sure, but oftentimes, they're also absurdly sweet. And who knows how long they've been sitting out for! At home, you can enjoy them straight from the oven. You also get to decide how crisp or chewy you want it, or if you prefer less sweetness or extra choco chips.

3. Lasagna

Don't get us wrong—making lasagna can certainly look difficult. But it's actually the homemade versions that allow you to give every layer the attention it deserves! There's also something especially satisfying about having an entire tray of lasagna to yourself (or to share with your family).

4. Pancakes

Why spend money on restaurant pancakes when you can make a fresh stack at home? Take our word for it: making hotcake batter is actually pretty simple, and you can control how thick, fluffy, or sweet you want them to be. Craving berries or chocolate chips? Well, there's no additional charge for customizing your own recipe!

5. Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Think mac and cheese is easy to make? Grilled cheese sandwiches are even simpler. All you really need is good bread, your preferred cheese, and enough butter to create that golden, crispy exterior. Making your own also means that, again, you can personalize it and add extras, like caramelized onions and sliced tomatoes.

6. Mashed Potatoes

If there's anything on this list that you can truly, truly make yourself, it's mashed potatoes. Sure, the gravy you might not be able to compete with restaurant versions (unless you follow your grandma's recipe), but the fluffy base you can definitely whip up. Like your bowl loaded with butter? Go ahead and make it creamier!

7. Banana Loaf

If you've ever gotten a slice of banana loaf from your local café, you've probably balked at the price. For that kind of money, you'd be saving a fortune if you made it yourself! All you really need are bananas, eggs, and flour, anyway, and it's so easy to dial the recipe to your liking.

8. Chicken Noodle Soup

Homemade chicken noodle soup has several perks over restaurant ones, but the top advantage is that you can prepare a flavorful broth without relying on excessive salt for flavor. It's also easier to control the ratio of noodles, chicken, and vegetables, especially if you prefer a heartier bite!

9. Brownies

Like cookies, bakery brownies can sometimes be pretty disappointing. Baking them at home, however, gives you complete control over whether they're fudgy enough while not being overly sweet! You can also experiment with different ingredients or adjust the baking time to achieve how dense or moist you want it.

10. Burgers

Yes, you can get burgers at any fast-food joint, but why do that when you can grill patties up yourself? Homemade ones can be just as satisfying, especially when you're picky about your toppings. There's also no limit to how much cheese, sauce, or other ingredients you want to add. No extra charges here!