    • The Smithfield Times

    Smithfield man charged with Hearn’s mobile home stabbing

    By Staff Reports,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HwRHD_0wKEkNDY00

    A Smithfield man has been charged with stabbing a man at the Hearn’s mobile home community on West Main Street.

    Erick Cannes, 35, of Smithfield, has been charged with malicious wounding and was being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk.

    Smithfield Police responded at roughly 11:22 p.m. on Oct. 23 to the reported stabbing and found a male victim with injuries to his neck and head.

    Police said they provided immediate medical aid and transported the victim to an unidentified hospital, where he was listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening wounds as of 5 a.m. on Oct. 24

    The incident occurred a day after police responded to an Oct. 22 non-fatal shooting at the adjacent Jersey Park Apartments complex.

