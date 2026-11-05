The Hollywood Superstars Who Owe Their Careers To Other Famous Actors

Stardom Starts With A Favor

Talent matters in Hollywood, but so does someone opening the right door. Some future stars were discovered in restaurants; others benefited from a timely call, recommendation, or unexpected kindness. These 26 stories reveal famous faces who made other careers possible.

Nicolas Cage Nudged Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp was pursuing music when Nicolas Cage suggested acting. Cage housed the struggling musician and encouraged him to meet his agent. Depp followed through and landed a role in A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Screenshot from A Nightmare on Elm Street, New Line Cinema (1984)

Sharon Stone Backed Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe was new to American movies when Sharon Stone backed him for The Quick and the Dead. Stone said production was delayed so he could arrive from Australia. Crowe got a valuable Hollywood introduction.

Screenshot from The Quick and the Dead, TriStar Pictures (1995)

Crowe Recommended Hugh Jackman

Before X-Men, Russell Crowe was considered for Wolverine but declined. He suggested fellow Australian Hugh Jackman instead. Jackman later credited Crowe with recommending him for two major roles, including the film Australia.

Screenshot from X-Men, 20th Century Fox (2000), Enhanced

De Niro Recommended DiCaprio

After working with Leonardo DiCaprio in This Boy's Life, Robert De Niro told Martin Scorsese to pay attention to the young actor. The recommendation helped begin a partnership producing Gangs of New York, The Aviator, and more.

Screenshot from This Boy’s Life, Warner Bros. Pictures (1993), Enhanced

Rae Dawn Chong Discovered Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt was waiting tables at a Bubba Gump Shrimp restaurant in Maui when Rae Dawn Chong noticed his personality. She asked whether he acted and later gave him a role in Cursed Part 3. That chance encounter launched his screen career.

Screenshot from Cursed Part 3, The Celebrant (2000), Enhanced

Maggie Smith Recommended Daniel Radcliffe

Before becoming Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe had appeared opposite Maggie Smith in the television adaptation of David Copperfield. Radcliffe later recalled that Smith recommended him for the young wizard's role. His future Hogwarts co-star spotted his potential.

Screenshot from David Copperfield, BBC (1999)

Dustin Hoffman And Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill knew Dustin Hoffman through his son Jake. After hearing Hill's extraordinary prank calls, the veteran actor encouraged him to audition for I Heart Huckabees. The small part became Hill's first movie appearance, before Superbad.

Screenshot from I Heart Huckabees, Fox Searchlight Pictures (2004)

Jack Nicholson Backed Mary Steenburgen

Mary Steenburgen almost walked away from an audition with Jack Nicholson. Nicholson invited her back and read scenes for hours. She won a role in his 1978 film Goin' South, launching her film career.

Screenshot from Goin’ South, Paramount Pictures (1978)

Eddie Murphy Discovered Chris Rock

Eddie Murphy spotted young comedian Chris Rock performing in New York. Murphy gave him a small part in Beverly Hills Cop II and brought him to Los Angeles. Rock called the experience invaluable education.

Screenshot from Beverly Hills Cop II, Paramount Pictures (1987), Enhanced

Carol Burnett Found Vicki Lawrence

Teenager Vicki Lawrence sent Carol Burnett a fan letter and newspaper clipping noting their resemblance. Burnett found her family, watched her perform, and brought Lawrence onto The Carol Burnett Show. That letter certainly worked.

Denzel Washington Championed Austin Butler

Denzel Washington acted with Austin Butler on Broadway in The Iceman Cometh. When Baz Luhrmann was searching for his Elvis Presley, Washington called the director to praise Butler. Butler eventually landed the career-changing title role in Elvis.

Screenshot from Elvis, Warner Bros. Pictures (2022)

Kevin Hart Supported Tiffany Haddish

Before Girls Trip made Tiffany Haddish famous, Kevin Hart learned she was living in her car. He gave her $300 for accommodation and encouraged her comedy. Their friendship eventually extended to working together on Night School.

Screenshot from Night School, Universal Pictures (2018)

Patrick Swayze Backed Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg was already established, yet she struggled to get considered for Ghost. Patrick Swayze insisted filmmakers contact her, Goldberg recalled. She won the role of Oda Mae Brown and subsequently earned an Academy Award.

Screenshot from Ghost, Paramount Pictures (1990)

Rita Wilson Believed In Nia Vardalos

Nobody would read Nia Vardalos's My Big Fat Greek Wedding script, so she staged it herself. Rita Wilson saw the one-woman show and proposed a movie. Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman soon became involved.

Screenshot from My Big Fat Greek Wedding, IFC Films (2002)

Jon Favreau And Vince Vaughn

Jon Favreau met Vince Vaughn on Rudy and later tailored a part in his screenplay Swingers for his friend. The 1996 film showcased Vaughn's rapid-fire style and got Hollywood's attention.

Screenshot from Swingers, Miramax Films (1996)

David Letterman Launched Ray Romano

Ray Romano appeared on David Letterman's show in 1995. Romano recalled receiving a television development offer just one week later. That deal became Everybody Loves Raymond, transforming Romano into a household name.

Paul Newman Backed Robert Redford

The studio resisted casting Robert Redford in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Paul Newman stepped forward, declaring he would make the movie with Redford. Redford never forgot the gesture that boosted his leading-man career.

Plummer Helped Donald Sutherland

Donald Sutherland had a Los Angeles film offer but couldn't afford the journey from London. His fellow Canadian actor Christopher Plummer lent him $1,500. Sutherland arrived with his family, ready for American films.

Screenshot from The Split, MGM (1968)

Tom Hanks Helped Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron nearly panicked auditioning for Tom Hanks's That Thing You Do!. Hanks tactfully stepped out, giving her time to recover. She got the role and later remembered his kindness.

Screenshot from That Thing You Do!, 20th Century Fox (1996)

Meryl Streep Backed Anne Hathaway

Studio executives initially preferred other actresses for The Devil Wears Prada. Meryl Streep watched Anne Hathaway in Brokeback Mountain, met her, and called a Fox executive approvingly. Hathaway got the role that reshaped her Hollywood image.

Screenshot from The Devil Wears Prada, 20th Century Fox (2006)

John Wayne Recommended James Arness

John Wayne helped James Arness find his defining television role: Marshal Matt Dillon on Gunsmoke. Wayne recommended Arness and encouraged him despite initial reservations. Arness would portray Dillon throughout the show's remarkable 20-year run.

Henry Winkler Mentored Marlee Matlin

Henry Winkler noticed Marlee Matlin's acting ability at a performance when she was 12. He mentored her, offering encouragement throughout her career. Matlin later achieved a historic Oscar-winning breakthrough with Children of a Lesser God.

Screenshot from Children of a Lesser God, Paramount Pictures (1986)

Michael Landon Chose Melissa Gilbert

Melissa Gilbert auditioned for Laura Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie. Star and producer Michael Landon favored her so strongly that, according to Gilbert, he showed network executives only her screen test. The role defined her childhood fame.

Screenshot from Little House on the Prairie, NBC (1974–1983)

Johnny Carson Elevated Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres reached national audiences on The Tonight Show in 1986. Johnny Carson invited her to his couch afterward, a major endorsement. Television audiences suddenly knew her name.

Screenshot from The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, NBC (1986), Enhanced

Sylvester Stallone Cast Dolph Lundgren

Dolph Lundgren was initially dismissed as too tall for Rocky IV. He managed to get photographs to Sylvester Stallone, who invited him to meet and screen-test. Lundgren became Ivan Drago and an overnight celebrity.

Screenshot from Rocky IV, MGM/UA Entertainment Company (1985)

Lucille Ball Supported Carol Burnett

Lucille Ball visited Carol Burnett backstage at Once Upon a Mattress and offered help. Years later, Burnett needed a major guest for a television special. Ball agreed, helping Burnett take another step toward television stardom.

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