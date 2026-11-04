Tony Curtis was one of Hollywood's most charming leading men, but cutting his own children out of his will was his final goodbye.

The Charm Only Went So Far

Tony Curtis had the looks, the talent, and the charm to make audiences forgive almost anything. His children had a more complicated experience. And after he passed away, a very public family dispute raised an uncomfortable question: How well had anyone really known him?

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Before He Was Tony Curtis

He was born Bernard Schwartz in the Bronx in 1925, the son of Hungarian Jewish immigrants. His father worked as a tailor, and money was scarce. The Hollywood life he eventually built was a long way from the cramped apartment where he grew up.

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Hollywood Was A Fresh Start

After serving in the Navy, Curtis pursued acting and eventually landed at Universal. He had the face studios wanted, but being handsome came with a catch: People could assume that was all he had to offer. He would prove otherwise.

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He Could Actually Act

“Sweet Smell of Success” showed how effective Curtis could be when the charm had something unpleasant underneath it. Then “The Defiant Ones” earned him a Best Actor Oscar nomination. He had become considerably more than a good-looking man who photographed well.

Screenshot from The Defiant Ones, United Artists (1958)

The Smile Everyone Remembered

For many viewers, though, “Some Like It Hot” remained the defining Tony Curtis movie. Alongside Marilyn Monroe and Jack Lemmon, he helped turn a ridiculous situation into a classic comedy. It was easy to understand why audiences liked him. His children knew a more complicated man.

Screenshot from Some Like It Hot, United Artists (1959)

A Marriage Made For The Fan Magazines

Curtis married Janet Leigh in 1951, bringing together two stars whose faces seemed perfectly suited to Hollywood publicity. They were young, attractive, and successful. When daughters Kelly and Jamie Lee arrived, the photographs offered an appealing picture of a movie-star family.

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The Family Picture Changed

The marriage ended in 1962, when both girls were still young. Curtis had become involved with actress Christine Kaufmann, whom he married the following year. For audiences, it was another celebrity romance. For his daughters, it meant their parents were no longer together.

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Six Children, Three Families

Curtis and Kaufmann had two daughters, Alexandra and Allegra. His marriage to Leslie Allen later brought two sons, Nicholas and Benjamin. Altogether, he had six children across three marriages. They shared a famous father, but they did not all have the same relationship with him.

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Marriage Never Seemed To Last

By the end of his life, Curtis had been married six times. That meant a family history involving several households, former spouses, and children growing up under different circumstances. The glamorous version of his life was much easier to follow than the family version.

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Fame Did Not Solve Everything

As his leading-man years faded, Curtis struggled with alcohol and substance use. He eventually sought treatment and developed another career as a painter. Reinvention helped him keep going, but professional survival did not automatically settle the problems within his family.

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A Loss He Could Not Undo

In 1994, his son Nicholas passed away at just 23. Curtis had already experienced plenty of upheaval, but losing a child was something different. When his estate later became a public controversy, five of his six children were still living.

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Jamie Lee Did Not Pretend

Jamie Lee Curtis eventually described her father with a bluntness that celebrity tributes rarely allow. On “The Talk” in October 2010, she said, “He was not a father. He was not interested in being a father.” She was speaking weeks after his passing.

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She Also Gave Him Credit

Jamie Lee explained that Curtis had met his financial responsibilities, something she considered honorable. But he had not been an involved parent. She described looking at him more as a fan would than through a conventional father-daughter relationship. Admiration and disappointment could exist together.

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There Had Been Some Peace

That did not mean their relationship had ended in complete estrangement. Jamie Lee told PEOPLE that things were good between them toward the end, built around mutual respect. It was a relationship they had managed to establish, even if it did not follow a traditional father-daughter pattern.

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Allegra Remembered Him Differently

Allegra’s view was warmer. Even during the estate dispute, she defended Curtis as a good father and family man. That helps explain why she found the will so upsetting. To her, the decision did not fit the father she believed she knew.

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His Last Marriage Lasted

Curtis married Jill Vandenberg in 1998, and they remained together until his passing. She was more than four decades younger, a difference that attracted plenty of attention. But this marriage lasted through his later years, when his health and daily life had changed considerably.

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The Goodbye Came In 2010

Curtis passed away at his Nevada home on September 29, 2010, aged 85. Jamie Lee spoke at his funeral and comforted relatives at his burial. Whatever had happened between them over the years, she was there to help say goodbye.

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Then The Will Became Public

In March 2011, Inside Edition reported that it had obtained Curtis’s final will, written about five months before his passing. His five surviving children were listed by name. But naming them was not the same as leaving them something. The document made that distinction painfully clear.

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The Will Explicitly Excluded Them

The reported wording stated that Curtis had “intentionally and with full knowledge chosen not to provide for them.” The document expressly excluded his children, including Jamie Lee. Whatever questions the family would raise about the circumstances, the written instructions themselves left little room for misunderstanding.

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The Explanation Was Missing

According to contemporary reporting, Curtis had revised his will and trust in May 2010. The will gave no reason for excluding his children. That left a particularly difficult gap: They could read what the document said, but they could no longer ask their father to explain it.

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Jill Defended His Decision

Jill received the bulk of the estate, according to her interview with Inside Edition. She said, “Tony was very specific in his wishes.” Her explanation was that, after their years together, he wanted to ensure she would have a comfortable life following his passing.

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The Grandchildren Were Different

Jill also said Curtis had provided money for his grandchildren’s education, later describing the amount as nearly half a million dollars. His children were excluded from the will, but according to her account, he had made financial arrangements to benefit the next generation.

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Had The Children Been Warned?

Allegra said the family had been blindsided. Jill maintained that Curtis had told his children about the exclusion before his passing. Those conflicting accounts became part of the dispute. Even the basic question of whether the decision came as a surprise had no agreed answer.

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Kelly Challenged The Trust

Kelly took her objections to court, challenging her father’s trust and alleging that Jill or others had used undue influence or other misconduct. September 2011 reporting described that lawsuit as pending. The allegations were serious, but they did not establish that anyone had manipulated Curtis.

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Jamie Lee Stayed Out Of The Fight

Despite being the most famous of Curtis’s children, Jamie Lee was not leading the public dispute. Contemporary reporting described her as staying out of the fight while Kelly pursued legal action and Allegra spoke to reporters. The siblings did not respond to the situation in the same way.

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Then His Belongings Went Up For Sale

In September 2011, Julien’s Auctions offered items from Curtis’s estate in Beverly Hills. Artwork, jewelry, and Hollywood memorabilia brought in more than $1 million. A jacket from “Some Like It Hot” alone fetched $46,875. Pieces of his life were now going home with buyers.

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Allegra Wanted Something To Remember Him By

Allegra objected to the sale, saying the children had not been consulted or offered sentimental items. Her complaint was about more than an inheritance. “It’s not about money. It’s about memories,” she said. For her, personal belongings carried a value an auction price could not measure.

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The Auctioneer Had A Different Account

Auctioneer Darren Julien said Curtis had personally visited the auction house and that the sale reflected his wishes. That challenged Allegra’s belief that her father would not have wanted it. The disagreement involved both what was being sold and who could speak for him.

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Some Proceeds Supported His Charity

The auction announcement also said a portion of the proceeds would benefit Shiloh Horse Rescue, the charity Curtis and Jill supported. The sale therefore had a charitable purpose as well. That detail did not resolve Allegra’s complaint about the children’s access to their father’s belongings.

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The Instructions Outlived Him

Curtis left behind performances people still love, children with very different memories, and a will that excluded all five who survived him. The document made his instructions clear. What it could not do was explain why. That was a difficult final goodbye from a man who had always known how to charm an audience.

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Sources: 1, 2, 3