FRACKVILLE – A Wilkes-Barre man died after last week’s crash on Interstate 81 near Frackville.

Leonard Petrilli was flown to Geisinger Medical Center in Montour County after the Oct. 28 crash near milepost 124.9 northbound in Ryan Township, according to the State Police at Frackville. The crash happened just before 1pm.

Troopers say he died at the hospital.

He was driving a 2019 Audi S4 when he was passing a tractor-trailer driven by a Bethlehem man.

Troopers said he left his lane, struck the trailer and “became engaged to the rear” of the truck. The vehicle broke free and left the highway. Petrilli was ejected.

He was flown by air medical to Geisinger Danville where he later died.

Interstate 81 was shut down for hours while troopers investigated.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Firefighters from Frackville and Ryan Township responded along with EMS units from Shenandoah and Frackville.

The article Man dies after last week’s crash on Interstate 81 near Frackville first appeared on The Shenandoah Sentinel.