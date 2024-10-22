Open in App
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel

    ‘Pumpy’ gets $78k to install well and pavilion; Mahanoy, East Union, McAdoo get grants for police cruisers

    By Kaylee Lindenmuth,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KwLaY_0wHVwQct00

    BRANDONVILLE – A financial boost is coming to the project to restore and revitalize the Pumping Station Dam recreation area in the valley.

    State Senator Dave Argall (R-29) and State Rep. Dane Watro (R-116) announced $600k in grants coming to northern Schuylkill County Tuesday, including a grant for $77,996 to Shenandoah borough.

    That grant, on behalf of the Pumpy Association, is to install a well and pavilion at the Pumping Station Dam.

    Volunteers have been working for the past few years to revitalize the once-legendary recreation area.

    “Small municipalities often have limited budgets, so the state support is a big help when they need to make equipment purchases,” said Watro. “It is another example of how Sen. Argall and I work together to benefit local communities.”

    The funding was awarded through the Statewide Local Share Account program, which distributes gaming revenue to projects that support community and economic development.

    Other municipalities in our area are receiving grants as well.

    Mahanoy Township was awarded a $106,222 grant to buy a patrol/command vehicle for their police force.

    East Union Township received an $86,528 grant to buy a police vehicle of their own.

    McAdoo was awarded $193,154 to buy a new dump truck and police car, and Kline Township was awarded $150,000 to buy a wheel loader.

    Also in our area, Ryan Township was awarded a grant to purchase a UTV for off-road emergencies.

    Rep. Tim Twardzik (R-123) joined Argall in announcing grant awards in central and southern Schuylkill County.

    There, $147,500 was awarded to the Schuylkill River Greenway Association to plan and design the Schuylkill River Trail between Frackville and Saint Clair.

    Also in Saint Clair, the borough, on behalf of the Alert Fire Company, is getting $400,000 to build an addition onto the firehouse.

    Minersville is also receiving $640,000 to renovate the first floor of their municipal building.

    'Pumpy' gets $78k to install well and pavilion; Mahanoy, East Union, McAdoo get grants for police cruisers

