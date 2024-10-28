Sheboygan chamber hosting Assembly district candidate forums ahead of Election Day

SHEBOYGAN – Candidates for Assembly districts in the area will have the chance to speak at a candidate forum Nov. 1.

It will be hosted by Sheboygan County Chamber of Commerce in the large conference room at the Chamber building, 621 S. Eighth St. Executive Director Deidre Martinez will lead the Q&A forum. Each district will have one hour to present.

The Chamber hosted a candidate meet-and-greet with John Zarbano, Democratic candidate for the 6th Congressional District, Oct. 25. It replaced a scheduled candidate forum with Zarbano and Eric Hovde, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate.

Here's what's scheduled for the candidate forums

Candidate forums for Assembly districts 25, 26, 27 and 59 are scheduled.

Assembly District 25

The 25th District forum is scheduled 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Democratic candidate Stephen Welch accepted the invitation to attend and Republican candidate Paul Tittl was invited to attend.

Assembly District 26

The 26th District forum is scheduled 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Democratic candidate Joe Sheehan and Republican candidate Amy Binsfeld both accepted invitations to attend.

Assembly District 27

The 27th District forum is scheduled 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Democratic candidate Kay Ladson and Republican candidate Lindee Brill both accepted invitations to attend.

Assembly District 59

The 59th District forum is scheduled 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Democratic candidate Jack Holzman and Republican candidate Robert Brooks were invited to attend.

Assembly District candidate forums are free

The forums are free to attend, but registration is required . Questions should be sent to Deidre Martizen at deidre@sheboygan.org .

