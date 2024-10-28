Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Sheboygan Press

    Sheboygan chamber hosting Assembly district candidate forums ahead of Election Day

    By Alex Garner, Sheboygan Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Txu6E_0wPAcfct00

    SHEBOYGAN – Candidates for Assembly districts in the area will have the chance to speak at a candidate forum Nov. 1.

    It will be hosted by Sheboygan County Chamber of Commerce in the large conference room at the Chamber building, 621 S. Eighth St. Executive Director Deidre Martinez will lead the Q&A forum. Each district will have one hour to present.

    The Chamber hosted a candidate meet-and-greet with John Zarbano, Democratic candidate for the 6th Congressional District, Oct. 25. It replaced a scheduled candidate forum with Zarbano and Eric Hovde, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate.

    What's on the Sheboygan area ballot: Sheboygan County voters: Here's what's on the ballot, how to register to vote, and more.

    Here's what's scheduled for the candidate forums

    Candidate forums for Assembly districts 25, 26, 27 and 59 are scheduled.

    Assembly District 25

    The 25th District forum is scheduled 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

    Democratic candidate Stephen Welch accepted the invitation to attend and Republican candidate Paul Tittl was invited to attend.

    Assembly District 26

    The 26th District forum is scheduled 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

    Democratic candidate Joe Sheehan and Republican candidate Amy Binsfeld both accepted invitations to attend.

    Assembly District 27

    The 27th District forum is scheduled 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

    Democratic candidate Kay Ladson and Republican candidate Lindee Brill both accepted invitations to attend.

    Assembly District 59

    The 59th District forum is scheduled 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

    Democratic candidate Jack Holzman and Republican candidate Robert Brooks were invited to attend.

    Assembly District candidate forums are free

    The forums are free to attend, but registration is required . Questions should be sent to Deidre Martizen at deidre@sheboygan.org .

    Have a story tip? Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com . Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @alexx_garner .

    This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Sheboygan chamber hosting Assembly district candidate forums ahead of Election Day

    Related Search

    Candidate participationElection DaySheboygan countyVoter registrationU.S. SenateSheboygan press

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria21 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Marine Sgt. Maj. Charlie Clawson Rank Reduced for Wearing Unauthorized Awards Including Purple Heart
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    AC Transit Expands Automated Camera Enforcement to Bus Stops
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Small business grants up to $100,000 –  applications due soon
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    Migrant children arriving in Denver alone, without families, shelter worker says
    David Heitz2 days ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz2 days ago
    County Treasurer on Property Tax Blooper: Both Addresses Are Correct
    Alameda Post5 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    SoCal County gets $11 Million to clear homeless encampments
    The HD Post22 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA27 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Another police chief out at East Union
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy