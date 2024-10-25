Sheboygan scary story contest: Read ‘Open your eyes,’ the fourth of six winners

Mead Public Library and the Sheboygan Press teamed up on a scary story contest for students in grades 3-12. Six winners were chosen. Each winner will receive prizes from the library and have their entries published here. Here is the fourth of six winners.

Open your eyes

By Rose Barron, Christ Child Academy, Grade 8

I can hear it. I know I am somewhere in the woods, but I don’t dare to look. It’s waiting. It wants me to open my eyes — but I won’t. A frigid gust of wind hits me. I know we are near the cliff because I can hear the waves crashing somewhere below me.

“Open your eyes,” whispers a voice not far behind me. I shake my head. I can’t give It what It wants.

“Open your eyes Gwendolyn,” It snarls in my ear.

Tears stream down my face as my hands tremble. It grabs my shoulders with piercing fingers and drags me closer to the cliff.

“Open your eyes!!!”

I shake my head a final time. There’s no more running now. It won’t stop until I’m dead.

“Another person gone missing has later been found dead on the beach. Sixteen-year-old Gwendolyn Caddel was the first to die of these mysterious circumstances six months ago. Since then, 17 other people have died. The police assume it was suicide, but others aren’t so certain …”

“Mom, can you please turn that off,” I groan. She shuts off the TV and turns around.

“Sorry, honey. How was tennis practice?”

“Same as always.” I grab some cold pizza from the fridge and head upstairs. When I get to my room, I flop on my bed and sigh. Nothing has been the same since Gwen died. My phone buzzes — a text from Kimberly; we play tennis together.

“Tessa! Did u see the news??? That’s the 3rd person this month?!”

I reply, “Ik, this is so messed up.”

There’s a pause, “Do u still miss Gwen?”

I flinch at the sight of her name. The truth? Of course, I miss her! I’d known her all my life. But this was her choice. I don’t think it was right, but what if she hurt me, too? Or someone else? I turn off my phone without responding. Sometimes I wonder why Gwen did it. She told me about this creature she used to see. She said it was coming for her, it would come for all of us when she was gone. But obviously, I thought it was a joke. I never realized how unstable she was until the day before she died. She hardly spoke, and when she did, she said this: “Open your eyes, Tessa.” When I asked her about it later, she gave me a terrified look and shook her head. I push these thoughts out of my mind and attempt to fall asleep.

“Open your eyes, Tessa.” I am really exhausted because I swear I hear someone talking. It’s too late to be awake anyway.

“Open your eyes, Tessa.” I must sound insane, but I swear I can hear something breathing. I don’t bother to look. I have to be dreaming.

“Open your eyes, Tessa” Oh. My. Gosh. My eyes fly open. It is leaning over my bed barely a foot away from my face. Staring directly into my eyes. A massive mouth with rows and rows of glistening teeth. Its skin is wrinkly and stretched out, with a crooked neck. Thin hair and a tall, scraggly body with knife-like nails. Its eyes are holes of emptiness, staring into my soul.

“Hello, Tessa.”

I scream at the top of my lungs and shut my eyes, begging for this to be a dream, but it isn’t. Somehow, when I open my eyes, I’m not in my room anymore. I’m curled in a ball somewhere toward the edge of the woods. I feel dizzy and lightheaded, but I force myself to get up. Maybe I had a nightmare and sleepwalked out here. If so, I need to get home before my mom realizes I’m gone. I notice a clearing and decide to see where it leads. I’m hit with a salty breeze — 6 feet ahead of me is the cliff. I can hear the waves colliding with each other. This place freaks me out since so many people have died here, including Gwen. I’m about to turn around and find a different way home when I hear it. Something is standing right next to me. Breathing down on my neck. I squeeze my eyes shut. I’m shaking and I don’t dare turn around in fear of what I might see.

“Open your eyes.” I try to think of what to do. Before I can, it snatches my arms and shoves me toward the cliff. I twist and struggle to get out of its grasp. My foot slips, I scream as I tumble to my death.

I wake up on the beach and see none other than Gwen, living and breathing. “Gwen! Oh my gosh, we thought you were dead!” She gives me a strange look, “Tessa, we both are.”

The fifth story will be published online Saturday and the sixth (last) will be published online Sunday.

