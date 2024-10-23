Open in App
    The Sheboygan Press

    Sheboygan scary story contest: Read ‘Don’t Look,’ the second of six winners

    By Sheboygan Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oi7QE_0wIP6v6q00

    Mead Public Library and the Sheboygan Press teamed up on a scary story contest for students in grades 3-12. Six winners were chosen. Each winner will receive prizes from the library and have their entries published here. Here is the second of six winners.

    Don’t look.

    By Ana Brown, Farnsworth Middle School, Grade 6

    I had just graduated from high school, and I was moving into my new house. I packed a lot of things, so I called up my friends Sarah and Dan to come and help me move. They both already had apartments, so I figured it was best to call them.

    Dan and Sarah both arrived at 8 p.m. “This place is sick!” Dan and Sarah both said. “Yeah, it’s pretty nice. Apparently, there is some kind of lore in this neighborhood. It doesn’t bother me, though, probably just some rumor the kids started.” Just as we started unpacking, there was a knock on the door. We all walked to the door confused and opened it. It was my neighbor. “Hello?” I said. “Hello. Here's a casserole. Just wanted to welcome you to the neighborhood, but I also wanted to tell you that at 12:00, don’t look out your window. Under any circumstance.” And then he left. I didn’t even get to ask any questions. “What was that?” said Dan.

    “I don’t know, but that was creepy,” said Sarah. After a couple of minutes, we started unpacking, and after a while, we forgot about the whole thing. We finished unpacking at about 10 p.m. and decided to stay up and play games. All of us were drinking and having fun, but then I heard a tapping on the glass. “Did you guys hear that?’” “Hear what?” said Sarah. “Yeah, I didn’t hear anything.” said Dan. I figured it was just nothing. “Never mind.”

    What I didn’t know was that it wasn’t “just nothing,” it was nearly my death.

    Everyone left at about 11:45 p.m. and I was tired. I went to bed at around 11:50 p.m., and as soon as I got into bed, I heard tapping on the glass. The same sound from earlier, but closer. I heard it coming from my window. I was so scared, and then I remembered what that weird old man said to me earlier. “Don’t look out the window at 12:00.” I looked at my phone. 12:00. On the dot. I used to think it was nothing, but now I’m petrified.

    The tapping got louder, and louder, and I was so scared that I didn’t want to look under my covers. I know it was childish of me, but words couldn’t explain how much trauma those tapping noises caused me. I still think about them to this day.

    After I awoke the next day, I called Sarah and Dan right away and told them everything that had happened after they left. Dan and Sarah both agreed to come to my house at 11:00 to help me figure out what is happening.

    That day, at exactly 11:00, both Dan and Sarah came over to wait in my room with me until it was time. At 11:59, we went into my room and waited. After a minute, I started hearing the tapping.

    “Do you guys hear it, too? Or am I going crazy?”

    “I hear it,” said Sarah.

    “I hear it, too, but what’s so scary about tapping? I mean, it’s not doing anything.” Dan turned around to look out the window.

    “STOP!” I turned around to look at him, being careful not to look out the window. The tapping got progressively louder and faster.

    Dan started to scream. His scream started sounding weird. Like a glitch. Sarah was crying and screaming in the corner of the room.

    “DON’T LOOK! IT’S NOT SAFE!” I shouted at Sarah.

    Dan was starting to look weird. His eyes were melting, and his face was starting to change. I was so helpless, frightened.

    “W-what is that?” said Dan, or what I thought was Dan. His face was so scary and distorted that I couldn’t even recognize him. I caught a very quick glimpse of what was tapping so loudly on my bedroom window. Words cannot explain how frightening that image was.

    After I saw what was out there, I grabbed Sarah by the arm and covered her eyes as I pulled her out of my room.

    “Don’t look. I saw a man in the woods.” Me and Sarah were both crying as we dashed out of the front door and ran as fast as we could. I wish I could’ve done something to save Dan. I didn’t know what to do, I was only 18.

    We left Dan there as we ran away, still hearing the insanely loud taps. We ran as far and fast as we could until we couldn’t hear anything anymore.

    We slept at a bus stop and went back to my house the next day. Everything was back to normal, and nothing was broken or out of place. Dan was nowhere to be found, even after we called the police. There was an investigation, and nothing of Dan was seen again. That was 12 years ago.

    Sarah and I are married and still live in the same house and hear the tapping at 12:00 every night. We have gotten used to it and can tune it out easily. To this day, Sarah and I still wonder what happened to Dan, and we are both still traumatized. We will probably never know where or what happened to Dan. But I still wonder to this day, who is the figure knocking on my window?

    This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Sheboygan scary story contest: Read ‘Don’t Look,’ the second of six winners

