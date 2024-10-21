Open in App
    • The Sheboygan Press

    Sam Dekker buys Sheboygan-area home on Lake Michigan for $1.75M

    By Alex Garner, Sheboygan Press,

    2 days ago

    SHEBOYGAN COUNTY – Professional and former Sheboygan Lutheran basketball star Sam Dekker bought a home along Lake Michigan for $1.75 million.

    Property sale records show a home in the town of Holland was transferred from a trust based in Lake Forest, Illinois, to Dekker and wife Olivia Harlan.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rXOV7_0wFpYiD700

    The roughly 3,300-square-foot home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

    Dekker also owns a condominium along the Sheboygan River, according to property records.

    Dekker played for the University of Wisconsin-Madison basketball team before spending several years in the NBA. He now plays with the London Lions.

    Sam Dekker shouts out local restaurant: Sam Dekker on X says Sheboygan ‘under appreciates’ this Italian restaurant, sparking conversation on dining and food

    Have a story tip? Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com . Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @alexx_garner .

    This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Sam Dekker buys Sheboygan-area home on Lake Michigan for $1.75M

    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    ii2cu
    1d ago
    Nice home, but Wrong State. Poor guy.
    Voice of Reason1
    1d ago
    Let the man be. He made a good money playing basketball of course he's going to buy a nice house.
    View all comments
