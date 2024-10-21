Sam Dekker buys Sheboygan-area home on Lake Michigan for $1.75M

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY – Professional and former Sheboygan Lutheran basketball star Sam Dekker bought a home along Lake Michigan for $1.75 million.

Property sale records show a home in the town of Holland was transferred from a trust based in Lake Forest, Illinois, to Dekker and wife Olivia Harlan.

The roughly 3,300-square-foot home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Dekker also owns a condominium along the Sheboygan River, according to property records.

Dekker played for the University of Wisconsin-Madison basketball team before spending several years in the NBA. He now plays with the London Lions.

