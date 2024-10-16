Johnsonville’s ‘Illuminating Women Project’ names 34 women for contributions to the company

(This story was updated to add a video.)

SHEBOYGAN FALLS – More than 30 women who work at Johnsonville were recognized for their contributions in an employee appreciation project.

The company partnered with the Illuminating Project to highlight the accomplishments, talents and personal stories of 34 women across the company in the “Illuminating Women Project.”

After a nomination and selection process, the narrowed field of women were interviewed and photographed, culminating in the display of biographies and photos at the Sheboygan Falls Johnsonville headquarters during a reception in early summer. The project was sponsored by company owner and chairwoman Shelly Stayer.

“This was a great opportunity to say, ‘thank you,’ in a meaningful way to these unsung heroes who are making an impact not only in our family-owned company but also in the meat industry and in their communities,” Stayer said in a news release. “This project was a great way to truly celebrate their accomplishments.”

Juliane Troicki, founder of the Illuminating Project, said Stayer was interested in highlighting female workers' impact and contributions in the male-dominated meat industry.

According to company provided data, Johnsonville’s global workforce makeup is 67% men and 33% women. Countywide, the workforce is 65% men and 35% women.

“They're doing important work,” Troicki said about female workers in general. “They don't always get paid for it, or they do get paid for it but don't get praise enough.”

To Troicki, Johnsonville had a unique culture of appreciation and fostered an environment of support and opportunity for employees. One thing that stood out to her was that Johnsonville calls employees “members.”

"They're very member-focused, and I was drawn to that,” she said. “I thought it was really wonderful to see it in action as well.”

Troicki presented the company with the “Illuminating Award for Excellence in Employee Appreciation.”

Johnsonville recognizes workers through other avenues, too, like town hall meetings, the “Quarter Century Club” for workers with 25 years of service at Johnsonville and the “Way to Go” program providing opportunities for peer-to-peer recognition on the company’s intranet.

Johnsonville Chief People Officer Alex Castillo said the “Illuminating Women Project” helped the company “enable some of our inclusion strategies” but also foster a new way to recognize workers.

Castillo said Johnsonville is exploring more ways to support women pursuing leadership experiences, too, with creating development programs coming next year. He said these efforts are largely influenced by the employee resource group Women of Johnsonville. Started about four years ago, it focuses on professional development, networking, mentorship and support.

Connecting workplaces and improving business outputs

Coming from Oscar Mayer in Madison, Stacy Gantner, senior director of sourcing with Johnsonville’s supply chain team, said she was familiar with how male-dominated the meat industry can be. She said she’s seen the industry change over the decades, though.

Gantner added she’s never felt singled out or faced challenges as a woman in her 10 years at Johnsonville, but she thinks starting to highlight more groups of workers making an impact is important.

“I don't think women are the only group that is worth recognizing, but I think we're a good place to start,” Gantner said.

Troicki, who has a background rooted in political science, has researched how employee appreciation has widespread impacts on businesses.

“Happy employees are more productive,” she said. “They're more likely to stay at the job. And it's going to be more meaningful for them.”

The Illuminating Project started as a community-based initiative in 2019 but transitioned to centering on businesses as employers searched for ways to engage and retain workers, a challenge that has emerged since the pandemic. She's worked with other employers, like Fond du Lac-based Gallery & Frame Shop and J.F. Ahern.

“We definitely need ways to reconnect with each other at work, at home, in society overall” in a divisive culture, Troicki added.

Director of Product Insights Rebecca Dewey said the reception gave workers a “great sense of community.” She learned more about colleagues she works with every day.

“It just forced us to stop and think about what kind of women are working that I'm working with, what kind of women are in my circle, and it kind of brought us all together,” Dewey said.

Gantner said the reception showcasing the women was “surreal,” resembling an art museum. Different members of the Johnsonville community — colleagues, board of director members and families — thoughtfully read each profile.

The women also had the chance to share details of their lives colleagues may not know about.

Dewey talked about her family’s support when she went to college and pursued career growth opportunities.

Gantner talked about her experience volunteering and serving on the Above and Beyond Children’s Museum board of directors, a venture influenced by growing up in an entrepreneurial family and learning about the importance of civic duty.

Gantner and Dewey said more types of recognition for groups at Johnsonville could be beneficial, like at town halls and on teams.

Gantner said, “I think it's important to recognize anybody that makes an impact."

