    • The Sheboygan Press

    New 'Wisconsin Life' season will feature Sheboygan's own Indiana Jones collector. Here's when to catch the episode.

    By Alex Garner, Sheboygan Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A9unQ_0w7Ibk6U00

    SHEBOYGAN – The Sheboygan area's very own Indiana Jones enthusiast will be featured on PBS Wisconsin.

    A new episode of " Wisconsin Life ," airing at 7 p.m. Oct. 24, will include the story of Michael T. Miller and his memorabilia collection gathered in a room in his town of Wilson home. Movie posters, cardboard standees and anything Indy in between cover the ceilings, walls and floor.

    Miller spoke with the Sheboygan Press over the past few years, sharing how his collection flourished so much he needed a custom-built home and how his farewell to the franchise with the release of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the last movie with Harrison Ford, wasn't the end of his journey.

    He grew up watching the “Indiana Jones” films, but, now in his mid-50s, he said a collector may have been born when his parents gave him a collector’s edition VHS of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” when he was 14. He displayed it on a dresser or nightstand.

    As a shy kid, emulating Indy’s bravery and confidence helped him become more outgoing. He’d smile at people he’d pass and take more chances as a teenager.

    "I wasn't looking for a hero," he told the Sheboygan Press in 2020. "I wasn't looking for something to collect. Whether I found it, or it found me — we just found each other through the movies.”

    Learn about a local short filmmaker: Short film by Sheboygan filmmaker Cole J Sheldon to be showcased on streaming platform Film Shortage starting later this month

    The new "Wisconsin Life" season, with host Angela Fitzgerald, will visit other places of interest, like Baraboo’s Circus World and Appleton’s Butterfly Gardens of Wisconsin. Episodes will air Thursday nights through December.

    In partnership with Wisconsin Public Radio, audio stories can be heard throughout the day on Wednesdays and Fridays: the news division’s “Morning Edition” (6:45 and 8:45 a.m.), “Wisconsin Today” (9:40 a.m.), “All Things Considered” (3:44 and 5:44 p.m.), and the music division’s “Drivetime Classics” (6:30 p.m.).

    Have a story tip? Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com . Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @alexx_garner .

    This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: New 'Wisconsin Life' season will feature Sheboygan's own Indiana Jones collector. Here's when to catch the episode.

