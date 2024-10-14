Here's your Sheboygan-area guide to trick-or-treating days and times

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY – Get ready to welcome ghosts, superheroes and other costume-clad kiddos for Halloween in a few weeks.

Here’s when trick-or-treating is in your Sheboygan-area community.

When is trick-or-treating planned in the Sheboygan area?

Sunday, Oct. 27

Elkhart Lake: 3-5 p.m.

Plymouth: 3-5 p.m.

Random Lake: 3-5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Cedar Grove: 4-7 p.m.

Howards Grove: 5-7 p.m. The village recommends residents turn on porch lights to indicate their participation.

Kohler: 5-7 p.m.

Oostburg: 4-7 p.m.

Sheboygan: 4-7 p.m.

Sheboygan Falls: 4-7 p.m.

Can't make trick-or-treating? Check out Happily Haunted and trunk or treat event

Happily Haunted at Bookworm Gardens: Festivities will include a themed story time, scavenger hunt, bonfire and a pumpkin walk. Visitors will leave with a treat bag, too. Upcoming events are from 5-8 p.m. during Oct. 18-20 and Oct. 25-27.

Sheboygan County Chamber of Commerce & Partners for Community Development trunk or treat and resource fair : The free event will offer Halloween games, treats and area assistance information. Residents are welcome to wear costumes. It will take place in the parking lot behind the Health and Human Services building, 1011 N. Eighth St., from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 26.

