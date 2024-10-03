Sheboygan Jaycees' Dominion of Terror celebrates 50 years of screams

SHEBOYGAN – Killer clowns, Victorian dolls and creepy skeletons are among the haunts found at the Sheboygan Jaycees’ Dominion of Terror over the last 50 years.

This year will bring 30 new rooms extending to the third floor, usually reserved for storage, for the first time.

Visitors can expect to see “new versions of the old,” co-chair Ashley Vande Wege said in an interview with the Sheboygan Press with the two other co-chairs at the haunted house, 2024 N. 15th St.

To stay competitive, the volunteer-led haunted house has had to distinguish itself from others with larger budgets and animatronics. The co-chairs credited the creative room builders, community and donated resources, and dozens of trained actors who pull the rooms together.

Co-chair Jodie Zajkowski said the creativity is “outrageous.” Among the crafty details is a wall of dozens of skulls made from milk jugs.

"I think we pride ourselves in making things as real as possible," Zajkowski said.

Dominion of Terror’s room builders have a variety of styles and years of experience. The co-chairs' years of service span 15 to 38 years. They visit other haunted houses and conventions throughout the country for inspiration, too.

Co-chair John Ader helped build one of Vande Wege’s favorite rooms. The rules room transformed into a campground, inspired by the children’s horror anthology series “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” It had a campfire, and visitors had to walk through a tent.

“It comes with its own little community, and not just us, like the haunted house community as a whole,” Vande Wege said about room building.

“We’re a messed-up family,” Ader added, endearingly.

The group’s strategy to scare has evolved because it's harder to scare people. The co-chairs attributed this to social media and life hardships.

Ader saw a photo of an early iteration of the Dominion of Terror featured an actor wearing a monster mask. Instead of a costume, they were clad in winter clothing.

“That was scary” for the time, Ader said. Today, actors wear makeup and prosthetics.

Ader said not much scares the co-chairs, either, but they enjoy entertaining visitors.

"The entire night of the haunt could be bad,” he said. “When you have one group that just comes out screaming and laughing, that's all it takes.”

Haunted house was a pop-up around Sheboygan until 2006

Dominion of Terror has been housed at a building donated from RCS Empowers, Inc., a nonprofit organization working with children and adults with disabilities through employment and therapy services and day programs, since 2006. Ader estimates the group has donated more than $100,000 back to the organization, whether for an annual Christmas Party or general funds.

Before the permanent space, Dominion of Terror popped up in vacant spaces across Sheboygan, like Piggly Wiggly, Prange Way, Leverenz Shoe Company and University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Sheboygan Campus.

When the haunted house was hosted out of Don’s Sunnyside Food in 2002, the group was crunched for time. Ader said they had four weeks to build and three weeks to tear down ahead of Thanksgiving.

Tearing down, creating and rebuilding can take all year at the North 15th Street building.

“Without them (RCS), we’re not talking to you,” Ader said.

The co-chairs offered gratitude to the community, including visitors, sponsors and volunteer partners.

When Dominion of Terror is open this Halloween season

Dominion of Terror is open 7-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, weekends from Oct. 4 to Nov. 1. It will be open Friday-Sunday the weekend of Oct. 25.

General admission is $20. Speed passes are available for an extra $10. Throwback weekend is Oct. 11-12. Tickets are $15 each.

A children’s matinee will be from noon to 2 p.m. Oct 19. Tickets are $5 each . Families are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes for the “lights on” trick-or-treating event. There will be no monsters. A sponsored anti-bullying booth “Don’t be a Monster” will offer giveaways and resources to prevent bullying.

There will also be an escape room. Players will have 45 minutes to complete it. Tickets are $10 and entry times are at 7, 8 and 9 p.m.

Contact Dominion of Terror at 920-449-8643 or dot@sheboyganjaycees.com. Learn more about Dominion of Terror and the escape room at https://dominionofterror.com/ .

