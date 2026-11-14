During a recent episode of the “Real Big Baller Podcast,” LaVar Ball and co-host T. Cole discussed the history and background of LaMelo Ball’s PUMA partnership. Some key claims and details revealed during the discussion include things like the blueprint and origin of the deal, which is something that T. Cole expounded on.

His claims are that the structural framework of LaMelo’s PUMA deal was originally designed as a blueprint for the family’s own Big Baller Brand built to mimic the historic business model of the Michael Jordan-Nike partnership.

LaVar Ball says shoddy representation helped influence his NBA son, LaMelo, to do a deal with Puma and leave the family’s Big Baller Brand out of the mix. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

LaVar Ball Criticizes Representation

When speaking, Ball says that he believes LaMelo’s reps dropped the ball and left tons of money on the table by taking a deal with Puma instead of building something with the family-owned Big Baller Brand.

“The fool was telling me, ‘Hey, Melo, we’re gonna keep family together. We’re gonna keep family together.’ This is what he’s telling me, staying in my house,” LaVar said.

He accused Jermaine Jackson, LaMelo’s longtime trainer and former agent, of presenting himself as a family ally while privately steering the young guard toward Puma.

“On the back end, he telling Melo, ‘Oh man, you wanna sign with Puma, because look what Lonzo— Lonzo didn’t sign nothing.’ So that’s where this guy has manipulated Melo into this mode. And so what’s going on now is 10,000 lawsuits. And while all these lawsuits in effect and Melo just playing on the court, the representation, which I see is my son has left.”

Ball wasn’t done:

“If it ain’t even about the money, the smile that he has, the way he plays the game, how does he not have any big-time deals?” LaVar continued.

RELATED: BREAKING: Sources Say $100M Shoe War Brewing For LaMelo Ball

LaVar’s biggest issue with the PUMA deal is the way it came together, cutting Big Baller Brand out of a partnership that should have included the family business. He points to agency involvement like the Raymond Brothers and Roc Nation.

Ball Is Frustrated For Son And BBB

LaVar maintained that he allowed LaMelo to sign with PUMA partly to let him see the limits of what a major corporate brand would do for him. He argued that PUMA recouped its multi-million dollar investment off LaMelo’s first shoe (which generated massive sales) while keeping the massive revenue streams from subsequent colorways and releases.

In the end LaVar’s frustration is strictly from the way LaMelo has been marketed. And he can’t figure out why his youngest and best son has not locked down a wider array of major commercial endorsements outside of PUMA. Ball says he can only attribute that lack of opportunity to his agent and handlers. Melo, considered one of the game’s most dynamic players, is currently averaging 18.6 points per game and 6.3 assists playing alongside Anthony Edwards in Minnesota.

Fans Chime In

“Even the Big Baller know the jig is up,” a fan joked.

“Coming from the dude who ruined his son lonzo life with them bullsh*t ass big baller brand shoes he made him wear,” another fan said.

“Lavar exposing lamelo’s own management again is crazy, that man treats family business like a press tour and never misses,” a fan commented.

“LaVar has a crazy management style,” another fan replied.