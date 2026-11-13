Lamar Jackson is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March 2028, after the conclusion of the 2027 NFL season. Recent reports say Jackson, who broke and dislocated his thumb two weeks ago (during the Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 1) will be out at least another 6-10 weeks, effectively ending his season and the franchise’s Super Bowl hopes.

Ravens fans are once again left flustered with the unavailibility of the NFL’s best weapon.

Lamar Jackson, who broke and dislocated his thumb two weeks ago, will be out at least another 6-10 weeks, effectively ending his season and the franchise’s Super Bowl hopes. With rumors of another huge contract coming his way upon free agency in 2028, Ravens fans are contemplating another direction at QB. (Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens Miss Lamar Jackson

The Ravens’ offense has hit a historic low and struggled severely during Lamar Jackson’s absence with a broken and dislocated right thumb. The offense has been held under 14 points in three straight games for the first time in franchise history, dropping their record from a promising start down to 4-5.

Without Jackson — and also missing backup Tyler Huntley (toe) — the Ravens managed only 55 passing yards (their fewest in nine years) with undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano under center.

The ineptitude of the offense has the fans craving for Jackson’s return. So much in fact that rumors emerged the team is considering making the injury-prone QB the highest-paid player in football, possibly commanding a salary of between $550 million to $600 million.

RELATED: ‘We Are a Poverty Franchise Without Him’: Lamar Jackson Secured Potential Historic $600M Contract By Not Taking The Field In Blowout Loss To The Jags

Time To Let Lamar Jackson Go?

With Jacoby Brissett joining the team, the offense is expected to be better, but as the bitterness of another season without a healthy Lamar Jackson becomes a reality, some fans have expressed a willingness to part ways with the two-time MVP and move in another direction. At some point there will be a post-Jackson era, and by the time free agency hits he will have been with the team for a decade. Offering him another mega contract might not be best for the franchise, which must once again weigh the chances of Jackson getting hurt against the value he brings when he’s healthy.

“Just rule him out for the rest of the season and tank for the best possible draft pick,” one fan said in the comments on X. “Lamar is brittle these days,” another fan complained about the star QB who also missed four games last season. “The Ravens are stupid if they extend him, let him walk,” one user quipped. “Hope he gets healthy but knowing him , he will definitely take the full 10 weeks,” expressed one sarcastic fan. “Most fragile ass QB in the league, time to look elsewhere and go younger,” another bluntly stated on X.

Some Ravens fans are holding out optimism that newly-acquired Brissett can manage the season and keep them in contention until a possible Week 15 return by Jackson. But if his past injury timelines are any indication, he will probably be shut down for the season … again.

Baltimroe Ravens Reportedly Ready To Make Lamar Jackson Highest Paid In NFL History

Reports of an eight-year deal that would bring Jackson to age 35 and basically ensure that he plays his entire career in Baltimore might not be something fans want to celebrate. The NFL is a rough business and players don’t get better as they age. Jackson has had his share of injuries, and you can’t blame his reckless style of play or injury history on a bad offensive line.

As popular and dynamic a quarterback as he is when healthy, LJ8’s building quite an injury report. He’s a huge fan favorite, and there aren’t many quarterbacks as exciting with the football, but nothing lasts forever.

While any quarterback is better than what the Ravens have been putting on the field in Jakcson’s absence, his unavailability is also getting fans frustrated. According to some reports, the Ravens have a blank check ready to go whenever Jackson’s team wants to sit down and discuss the future. A growing sentiment among NFL fans is that the Ravens should do their due diligence in evaluating the pros and cons of signing Lamar to another big deal. He didn’t deliver one Super Bowl appearance in the $260M deal he signed in 2023 and his future is as cloudy as its ever been.