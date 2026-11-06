Kiyan Anthony Is 19, Melo and La La’s Divorce Is Done and His Podcast Has Nelly Coming Clean About Allen Iverson Rumor

Kiyan Anthony is in his second year of hoops at Syracuse, averaging eight points per game on 39.9 shooting from the field and a tad over 25 percent from three. Is it the domination that his dad probably wanted, and fans expected coming out of Long Island Lutheran as one of the nation’s top-rated guard prospects. No? But the 6-foot-5 guard’s basketball career has done wonders to help heal the relationship between his parents.

Carmelo Anthony and La La’s divorce is final now that son Kiyan turned 19 in March. Meanwhile, Melo’s “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast is becoming a spot for breaking content. Nelly confirms rumor that he beat AI in a game of horse at Jermaine Dupri’s home. (Photo by Todd F. Michalek/Syracuse Athletics/University Images via Getty Images)

Carmelo Anthony’s Divorce Is Finalized

It’s even cleared up some money for Melo as he and La La reportedly have finally settled the stipulations of their divorce, according to TMZ. With 19-year-old Kiyan now considered an adult, the divorce was finalized, making child support a moot issue. Melo never had a problem dishing out big bread for Kiyan to live comfortably and pursue his NBA dreams.

TheNBA legend and “Power” series actress informed court this week of the deal.

Terms of the agreement are confidential and the judge is reportedly yet to sign off on it but that’s just a formality according to all accounts.

When Did La La First File For Divorce?

La La initially filed for divorce in 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple broke up in 2017 after seven years of matrimony, amid rumors of infidelity and a possible child out of wedlock that rocked their union and had the tabloids active.

La La later pointed to the 2011 trade of Melo from the Denver Nuggets to the Knicks as a turning point in the relationship.

The couple tried to reconcile, but ultimately, it didn’t work out. Fans have also stayed engaged in the lives of both Melo and La La because their split wasn’t nasty. They invested a lot into their son’s dreams, and both were very respectful of Kiyan as they navigated life as single people.

Many fans were confused, thinking the couple were divorced years ago, while others expressed personal feelings about the end of divorce proceedings.

“Kid is grown so doesn’t have to cough up any money, Melo living the life,” one fan commented.

“Settle Divorce? I thought they been divorced like 10 years,” another confused netizen said on X.

“She’s only famous because of him,” one user said in the comments.

Nelly Admits He Beat A Drunk Allen Iverson In HORSE

On his “7pm in Brooklyn” podcast Melo often speaks glowingly about his son’s choice to attend the same school where his dad won a national championship.

Recently, Melo had rapper Nelly on his “7Pm In Brooklyn” podcast to verify a years-long rumor, confirmed by Jermaine Dupri, that Nelly beat Allen Iverson one night in a game of HORSE at a basketball court inside the music producer’s home.

“We was playing HORSE, but in fairness, did I beat him? Yes, I beat him playing HORSE. But we was both hammered—he was just hammered,” Nelly said.

“JD ain’t explain it like that,” Melo replied.

“And I’m used to shooting in JD’s gym and bro was not adjusting,” Nelly added, trying to be humble in the situation.

Melo has found his groove in the podcast game and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 6, 2025, both as an individual player and as a member of the 2008 U.S. Olympic “Redeem Team.”

Now that his decade-long divorce is settled with La La, it’s all about the career of Kiyan.