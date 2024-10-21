‘The Media Is Acting Like He Doesn’t Deserve To Start!?!?’: Russell Wilson Solidified Mike Tomlin’s Greatness and Stephen A. Smith’s Genius, Made Cam Newton Look Silly

The Steelers finally “Let Russ Cook.”

Russell Wilson not only proved plenty of fans, haters and prognosticators wrong, during Pittsburgh’s 37-15 win over Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and the New York Jets, but he further solidified Mike Tomlin ’s place as one of the elite organizers and personnel strategizes, a leader and elite head coach in NFL history.

Wilson made his long-anticipated Steelers debut by throwing for the most yards ever for a Pittsburgh quarterback in his first start.

The veteran Super Bowl champion’s 264 yards passing on two touchdowns on 16 of 29 passing broke the mark that was previously held by Earl Morrall, who threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns during his Steelers debut 67 years ago in a 28-7 win over Washington.

While most prognosticators will downplay this moment, because many of them strongly advocated for Fields and joined the bandwagon of haters who proclaimed that Russell Wilson was washed up, this was a turning point in Pittsburgh Steelers history and both Wilson and Tomlin’s legacies.

Stephen A. Smith Schools First Take Panel, Didn’t Understand Infatuation With Justin Fields

After blasting Dan Orlovsky for vehemently arguing against Russell Wilson taking over as the starter last week on “First Take,” Smith said on Monday’s episode:

“I think that there is video evidence of me saying this (Wilson should start) and arguing with a bunch of our pundits.”

Smith boasted about his prediction and then dropped a serious stat to back up his belief in the former All-Pro.

“Russell Wilson goes out here and balls out. Did y’all know that Russel Wilson has thrown a touchdown in the last 20 games he has played,” Smith smugly asks. “It’s the longest active streak in the National football League.” And as long as he wasn’t able to play and Fields was game-managing the offense to wins, much of NFL nation was ready to put Russell Wilson out to pasture without even seeing him throw a pass with the Steelers’ offense. “I don’t care what you were seeing from Justin Fields,” Smith added. “It’s not that great that you can automatically look at him and say he’s your starting quarterback. It was never a surprise that Russell Wilson was going to get his shot to show what he can do. I was surprised everybody was against it, acting like Justin Fields was the second coming of Dan Marino.”

The Greatness Of Mike Tomlin: Russell Wilson Won Pittsburgh Steelers Crowd After Slow Start

Two quarters into his record-breaking start, Steelers fans were booing the 35-year-old, 13-year veteran, who looked shaky for a stretch after completing his first pass attempt for chunk yardage. Justin Fields was even warming up on the sidelines for a minute.

Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin’s gamble to start Russell Wilson and bench Justin Fields paid dividends in Sunday’s 37-15 win over the NY Jets, as Wilson threw for a record 264 yards in his debut. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

This is where Tomlin, being one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history, comes in. When he initially signed Wilson, he saw the 26 TDs and eight picks Russ threw for a god-awful Denver Broncos team led by Sean Payton, a head coach who wanted Wilson to fail. He saw the class with which Wilson handled the tough situation and the grace he constantly shows despite having his character attacked on a daily basis throughout the media and even by his peers.

Tomlin has been observing how Wilson never loses his cool no matter how dire the situation. He exudes leadership and confidence and even in his twilight years he proved that he can put points on the board against a really good defense.

That’s why when everybody had the pistol to Tomlin’s head, imploring him to trash Wilson and name Fields the permanent starter, the wily, winning champion said, “Hold your horses.”

Mike Tomlin Took His Time With QB Decision Despite Pressure From Fans and Media

Tomlin got six games to look at Fields and assess him and determine whether or not he could win a Super Bowl with him, because that’s the realistic goal for the Steelers this season. The franchise has been winning on Tomlin’s genius, his consistency and a culture that breeds maximum effort.

Now they need a guy who can make plays with his arm. As talented as Fields is, Tomlin needed to see how high offense would look with the guy originally pegged to be his starter,

Ask George Pickens, who let the world know that Justin Fields wasn’t getting the job done, if he slept better than he has all season after Sunday night’s game. Ask Fields what he thinks after admitting that he didn’t do enough to keep the job when word was circulating that Wilson might be making his debut and Fields was headed to the trench and the bench.

Masterful move by Tomlin to stick to his guns, follow the plan through. That’s why he’s been in Pittsburgh for 17 seasons and has never had a losing record. It won’t be all smooth sailing with Wilson, but the 37 points are testament to the Steelers’ potential with him at the helm. You can’t deny it, even if you won’t give credit where it’s due.