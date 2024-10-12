Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Shadow League

    “You Have To Know When To Leave” | Singer Stephanie Mills Talks Hollywood Parties Amidst Diddy Fiasco, Jay-Z Catches Strays From Fans Saying He Was Only Hired By NFL For Entertainment Purposes

    By Devon POV Mason,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mereb_0w4iPlcS00

    The current Sean “Diddy” Combs racketeering and sex trafficking case, has caused a stir in the show business community.

    Some of entertainment’s heaviest hitters have come out and given their opinions on the matter. During a recent interview on “The Breakfast Club,” legendary R&B singer Stephanie Mills gave her recollection of how those famous Hollywood parties used to play out in her day.

    The “I Feel Good All Over” singer told show hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy that when attending those type of parties that one must pay heed to signs of when it’s time head for the exit.

    “You have to know when to leave.”

    Mills also made light of how musical artists are just the entertainment at the parties. She also stressed that that’s all they’ll ever be, because it’s about folks just wanting to say that they had you at the party. Mills also  made mention that no matter how an entertainer attempts to “brownnose,” the industry is never your friend.

    Mills’ Statement Oddly Leads Fans To Call Out Jay-Z

    In the aftermath of the comments made by Mills about industry parties and entertainment, some social media followers decided to bring Jay-Z and his dealings with the NFL into play. One follower commented, “This is why Jay- Z will never be respected especially by NFL owners. You’re just the entertainment nothing more.”

    Another follower piggybacked those same sentiments and even incorporated Colin Kaepernick into his response.

    “True … and he provided a distraction from the problem that Colin Kaepernick created for the NFL. They awarded Jay-Z that ‘position’ and everyone forgot about “Kap”!

    These comments are very odd, considering Mills didn’t correlate any of this in her comments.

    Jay-Z Has Input In Super Bowl Entertainment But Not Final Call

    Hearing those aforementioned followers say Jay-Z will never be respected is their own opinion and doesn’t really have much to do with the comments made by Mills. He’s definitely respected by NFL owners, and while it may not lead to him ever being the majority owner of a team of his own, that doesn’t mean he isn’t respected.

    In many ways it sounds as if some fans are still upset that Kendrick Lamar was chosen to perform at the Super Bowl over Lil Wayne, Master P or other popular New Orleans rappers.

    At the end of the day it’s all entertainment, as Mills said.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady8 hours ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    What Your Cat’s Gentle Touch Really Means
    Vision Pet Care10 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King16 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want to Be Associated with P. Diddy to 'Protect Himself' as a Father
    Kristen Brady3 days ago
    These Simple Mexicali-style, Aluminum Foil-Wrapped Burritos Are For ‘Lonches,’ Not Influencers
    L.A. TACO3 days ago
    5Q4: Baby the Cat
    Alameda Post28 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    End The Clutter Trap! Tips For A Mindful Approach
    Declutterbuzz6 days ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Substance’ is terrifying on more than one level
    The Lantern24 days ago
    Jack Smith’s Unsealed Brief Exposes a Violent MAGA Playbook Americans Will Likely Have to Confront Again
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy