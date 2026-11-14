A Louisiana judge didn’t hold back on the punishment he handed down to a former police officer over horrific sex crimes. Kedreyon Williams will spend the rest of his life in prison for first-degree rape of children between the ages of 8 and 11. Additionally, District Judge Kevin Kimball approved, on prosecutors’ request, Williams’ chemical castration.

Details About Kedreyon Williams’ Crimes

According to a press release from District Attorney Tony Clayton, Kedreyon Williams was a former police officer and volunteer firefighter. The 31-year-old was accused of raping three minors and forcing them to perform oral sex on him. These acts occurred at multiple locations, including the New Roads fire stations where he volunteered. Additionally, Williams sexually abused children at a business he worked at and at his home. Aside from committing the acts, Williams also had footage on his cell phone of a child performing a sex act on him. It’s unclear how or why Williams had proximity to the underage victims. The public statement did not disclose the victims’ identities or their genders.

Law enforcement first learned of Kedreyon Williams’ predatory behavior after one of the victims revealed what happened to their mother. The mother then contacted police and an investigation revealed more child victims.

Sentencing Of Louisiana Child Predator

Following said investigation, Williams was charged with three counts of first-degree rape of juveniles, indecent behavior with a juvenile and possession of pornography involving juveniles. A jury convicted him on all the charges after a four-day trial and only 39 minutes of deliberation. In Louisiana, a rape conviction automatically means life in prison. In Williams’ case, he will serve three life sentences.

DA Tony Clayton took things a step further, though, filing a motion for castration. Despite wording in the press release, The Advocate and The Independent reported that the castration will be chemical. The process involves using prescription pills to lower Williams’ testosterone and suppress his sexual urges. It’s unclear whether that part of his punishment will ever be enforced. That’s because Louisiana law states the castration, chemical or surgical, must happen no later than one week before the defendant’s release from prison. But Williams has no possibility of release or the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of his sentence. Additionally, in Sept. 2026, a report found that officials had the majority of appointed castrations go unfulfilled due to procedural issues and the timeline allowed.

District Attorney & Judge Respond To Sentencing

District Attorney Tony Clayton, following the sentencing, didn’t mince words regarding Kedreyon Williams. Clayton said he deserves what he’s getting and that the castration was an appropriate layer of punishment for the crimes.

“He performed disgusting acts on children who could not defend themselves. He is a child predator and he deserves exactly what he is getting and more. The castration is another layer of punishment for these horrendous crimes. If a man takes sexual advantage of a child, and we will take his manhood! We hope the families know that justice was served here and have some comfort in knowing he will never be able to prey on any children again.”

Meanwhile, Judge Kimball said at sentencing that the case was the “worst case” of child sexual abuse he’s seen.

The post Louisiana Judge Sentences Former Police Officer & Volunteer Firefighter To Be Castrated For “Worst” Child Sex Abuse Case (MUGSHOT) appeared first on The Shade Room.