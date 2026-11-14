Chile, sometimes all it takes is one unexpected moment for the internet to find its next viral clip! And while travelers were dealing with an unexpected travel disruption, Tyriq Withers and Daniel Kaluuya managed to turn their airport experience into a whole moment online.

Tyriq Withers Brings The “Bella Noche” Meme To The Airport!

The viral moment happened Friday night at Eugene Airport in Oregon, where Withers and Kaluuya were among the passengers stranded after the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop. During an interview with KVAL News, Withers seemingly recreated the energy of a viral 2016 news interview featuring a partygoer who famously said, “It’s upsetting me and my homegirl, ’cause we feel like, well, damn, if you can’t go to Bella Noche, where the h*ll can you go?”

Tyriq Withers Had The Reporter WEAK

Withers put his own spin on the memorable quote while explaining the frustration of being unable to continue their trip to Los Angeles. “I just want to thank God and the FAA for protecting us, post-blue wave as well,” he said before adding, “It’s really upsetting me and my homegirl, ’cause if you can’t go to the airport, where the hell can you go?” The reporter couldn’t help but laugh at the unexpected reference before turning the microphone toward Kaluuya.

Kaluuya took a more serious approach, acknowledging that the travel disruption was inconvenient but expressing gratitude for the FAA’s decision. “Obviously, it’s an inconvenience, but I feel grateful … Think about how many lives were probably saved because of that decision,” he shared.

Fans Are Acting Up In The Comment Section

Meanwhile, folks wasted no time running to The Shade Room’s Instagram comment section and weighing in on Tyriq’s viral moment. Some agreed that he had every right to be frustrated over the travel chaos. O thers joked that they would’ve taken things a whole lot further if they were stuck in the same situation.

One Instagram user @ tyronebee wrote, “DANIELLLLL 😂😂😂😂”

This Instagram user @iamjimmyjonez claimed, “ If you can’t go to Bella Noche, where can you go!!? 😂😂😂”

Likewise, Instagram user @ moni__worldd asked, “Fr 😂😂😂if u can’t fly then where the h*ll can u gooo?!!!!”

Meanwhile, Instagram user @ xbeatrixkiddo2 said, “I definitely would have been weak just like Daniel! 🤭😆🤗✨️”

While Instagram user @ x_followdaleader added, “The way that the intrusive thought just crossed his mind he couldn’t help himself 😂😂😂💀”

Lastly, Instagram user @ selfmadejay91 commented, “She snatched that mic so fast 😂😂”

What’s All This Airport Hooplah About?

ICYMI, Friday’s travel plans took an unexpected turn after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop, leaving travelers across the country dealing with major disruptions. The decision came after communications issues affected all 22 regional air traffic control centers responsible for directing flights between airports. The FAA cited “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety” as the reason behind the grounding. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that technicians were working to investigate the issue. As of Friday evening, the ground stop has been lifted.

The post Play All Day! Tyriq Withers Recreates “Bella Noche” Meme During FAA Ground Stop Alongside Daniel Kaluuya (VIDEO) appeared first on The Shade Room.