Rihanna is clearly enjoying every moment of motherhood, and her latest social media post has fans eating up the adorable moment. The singer never misses an opportunity to show love to her little ones, but this latest shoutout has folks giving her props for a pretty major milestone involving her son, Riot Rose.

Rihanna Says Riot Rose Is Giving Supermodel

On Saturday, Rihanna shared a photo dump celebrating her three-year-old son, Riot Rose, landing the cover of Arena Homme+. The post featured a series of photos showing the little one serving face and showing off his camera-ready looks. Of course, Rih had a few words of her own to celebrate the moment, captioning the post, “from SuperBowl to SuperModel… my uterus kinda ate.”

Riot Rose Basically Has His Own Fan Club Now

Meanwhile, folks wasted no time running to Rihanna’s Instagram comment sectionand showing Riot Rose some love. Some declared that the little one is already a star in the making, while others couldn’t get over how immaculate the photos and details looked. Needless to say, baby Riot has everyonein full fan mode!

One Instagram user @ tamarbraxton commented “And did🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

This Instagram user @ raisaflowers shared, “Wait your wearing the suit you were pregnant with him! 🔥 sooooo good! You tore”

And, Instagram user @ centraldarihanna wrote, “My uterus kinda ate is the new definition of children! 🫦🔥”

Meanwhile, Instagram user @ achiengmel added, “Riot is a star😍😍😍😍😍”

While Instagram user @marcolopess claimed, “ RIOT IS A BIG STAR”

Finally, Instagram user @ __.njeriii.w said, “😍I loveeloveee this family sooo muchhh😭”

ICYMI, Rihanna Birthed A Whole Legend

As previously reported, Riot Rose is already following in his parents’ fashionable footsteps! The three-year-old came through dripping for his Arena Homme+ cover shoot, rocking a series of stylish fits while showing off his personality with every pose. From his facial expressions to his effortless swag, lil’ man looked right at home in front of the camera. And Rih wasn’t completely out of the frame either, seemingly making a cameo in one shot while holding her baby boy up as he continued serving looks. Fans noted that Rihanna wore a similar red jumpsuit to her Super Bowl performance, where she debuted her pregnancy with Riot. Peep all of Riot Rose’s adorable cover shoot moments below!

The post Shine Bright Like A Diamond! Rihanna Hypes Up Son Riot Rose Following His Magazine Debut (PHOTOS) appeared first on The Shade Room.