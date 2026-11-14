Blueface recently sparked a debate after claiming that people around the world would recognize him before they recognize popular streamer iShowSpeed. However, Deshae Frost wasn’t completely sold on the idea and challenged Blueface’s take, taking the debate to the streets. Now, social media users are weighing in on who they believe would actually get recognized first.

Blueface Says People Would Recognize Him Before iShowSpeed

During an on-stream conversation with Deshae Frost, Blueface doubled down on his belief that his music career gives him a wider reach than some of today’s biggest internet personalities. He argued that even if he and a streamer walked through a random place anywhere in the world, people would recognize him first.

Deshae quickly brought up iShowSpeed as an example, questioning whether Blueface would receive the same recognition if he were standing next to him.

Blueface responded, “If me and Speed walked down the street, they wouldn’t even know Speed.”

He also suggested that music artists naturally have a broader audience because their work reaches different age groups and generations, while streaming personalities tend to attract a more specific demographic.

Blueface And Deshae Frost Hit The Streets To Test His Theory

Rather than leave the conversation at that, Deshae and Blueface took their debate to the streets to see whether strangers would recognize the rapper or iShowSpeed.

The two approached random people and asked about their familiarity with different entertainers, putting Blueface’s theory to the test. During one interaction, a woman immediately recognized Blueface but couldn’t identify Deshae Frost when asked. When asked to name streamers she knows, she named Blueface before bringing up his children’s mothers, as well as DeenTheGreat and professional boxer Adrien Broner. The interactions appeared to leave Blueface feeling vindicated in his argument.

Social Media Debates Who’s More Recognizable

Instagram user @goldennlex wrote,Another Instagram user @thatssorenee__ wrote,While Instagram user @durki0.wrld wrote,Instagram user @beaute_petillante wrote,Another Instagram user @nuski_t4k wrote,While Instagram user @the.real.petunia wrote,Instagram user @vero_so_blessed wrote,Another Instagram user @sweet.yella_18 wrote,While Instagram user @hetooofficial wrote,

The post Right Or Wrong? Social Media Debates After Blueface Claims He’s More Recognizable Than iShowSpeed (VIDEOS) appeared first on The Shade Room.