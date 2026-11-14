undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
Right Or Wrong? Social Media Debates After Blueface Claims He’s More Recognizable Than iShowSpeed (VIDEOS)
By Kai Hughes,2 days ago
Blueface recently sparked a debate after claiming that people around the world would recognize him before they recognize popular streamer iShowSpeed. However, Deshae Frost wasn’t completely sold on the idea and challenged Blueface’s take, taking the debate to the streets. Now, social media users are weighing in on who they believe would actually get recognized first.
Related: Out With The Old?! Social Media Reacts As Blueface Reveals New Tattoo Covering Up Chrisean Rock’s Name (VIDEO)
Blueface Says People Would Recognize Him Before iShowSpeed
During an on-stream conversation with Deshae Frost, Blueface doubled down on his belief that his music career gives him a wider reach than some of today’s biggest internet personalities. He argued that even if he and a streamer walked through a random place anywhere in the world, people would recognize him first.
Deshae quickly brought up iShowSpeed as an example, questioning whether Blueface would receive the same recognition if he were standing next to him.
Blueface responded, “If me and Speed walked down the street, they wouldn’t even know Speed.”
He also suggested that music artists naturally have a broader audience because their work reaches different age groups and generations, while streaming personalities tend to attract a more specific demographic.
Blueface And Deshae Frost Hit The Streets To Test His Theory
Rather than leave the conversation at that, Deshae and Blueface took their debate to the streets to see whether strangers would recognize the rapper or iShowSpeed.
The two approached random people and asked about their familiarity with different entertainers, putting Blueface’s theory to the test. During one interaction, a woman immediately recognized Blueface but couldn’t identify Deshae Frost when asked. When asked to name streamers she knows, she named Blueface before bringing up his children’s mothers, as well as DeenTheGreat and professional boxer Adrien Broner. The interactions appeared to leave Blueface feeling vindicated in his argument.
Social Media Debates Who’s More RecognizableInstagram user @goldennlex wrote, “All the birds know blue… But EVERYONE knows Speed 😂😂 he made a Fifa song tfff!!! Raced a cheetah !! Like Bruhh hes actually out her recognized by all ages !! For good reasons I wish my son would know who tf a blue face is.”Another Instagram user @thatssorenee__ wrote, “Depends on the crowd. He did prove more ppl know music artist than streamers and that music artist are bigger because only certain ages watch streamers and only a small amount of older ppl do. But speed would be more recognized depending on the audience.”While Instagram user @durki0.wrld wrote, “LMAOO speed got streets blocked and crowded in CHINA. take Blueface to a random street in china and see 😂😂”Instagram user @beaute_petillante wrote, “Got too much dip on his chip.”Another Instagram user @nuski_t4k wrote, “Blueface has 3.4 million followers and Speed has 55 million that should end the debate right there.”While Instagram user @the.real.petunia wrote, “I’m auntie and I know who Speed is. I know you because theyre forcing you on our timeline!!!”Instagram user @vero_so_blessed wrote, “Speed was the star of the World Cup! So how could they not know who he is???”Another Instagram user @sweet.yella_18 wrote, “He right tho you be surprised how many people who don’t know who is iShowSpeed.”While Instagram user @hetooofficial wrote, “Ok fine but one would get recognized for something positive so there’s that.”
Related: Whew, Chile! Chrisean Rock Covers Up Face Tattoo Of Blueface & Fans Think She “Made It Worse” (VIDEOS)
The post Right Or Wrong? Social Media Debates After Blueface Claims He’s More Recognizable Than iShowSpeed (VIDEOS) appeared first on The Shade Room.