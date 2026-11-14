Whew! Time has passed, and a new glimpse of R. Kelly behind bars has folks taking another look at the singer’s life away from the spotlight. The resurfaced images are giving social media a closer look at how the once chart-topping artist looks today as he continues to serve his lengthy prison sentence.

R. Kelly’s Newly Surfaced Prison Pics Are Circulating

The photos circulating on social media reportedly show the 59-year-old singer posing back-to-back with another inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, North Carolina. Moreover, R. Kelly appears with a gray beard, glasses, and a gray sweatsuit, marking a noticeable contrast from his days in the public eye. In both photos, Kelly poses alongside a fellow inmate dressed in a white T-shirt, gray sweats and sneakers.

How Long Will R. Kelly Be Behind Bars?

As previously reported, the singer is serving a combined 31-year federal sentence stemming from racketeering and sex trafficking convictions in New York, along with child pornography and related convictions in Chicago. According to federal inmate records, his projected release is currently listed for late 2045 or early 2046. If that timeline remains unchanged, Kelly would be approximately 78 or 79 years old when released.

His Jail Pics Always Cause Commotion

Every now and then, photos of the singer behind bars surface online,giving social media another glimpse into the singer’s life behind prison walls. When images made their rounds last year, folks had questions about whether they were actually of Kelly, with some suggesting they could be AI-generated. The photos circulated on X, where the platform added a disclaimer noting that their authenticity and context had not been officially verified. The Shade Room was also unable to trace the original account that shared the images amid their rapid spread. At least three photos were circulating in a collage, showing a man believed to be Kelly posing against a brick backdrop in different outfits and poses. Neither Kelly’s r epresentatives nor other official sources publicly confirmed the images were authentic.

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