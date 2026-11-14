Since Young Thug’s release from jail on October 31, 2024, fans have wondered if he and Gunna would ever make amends. The two rappers were once close, but their relationship appeared to become strained following Gunna’s release from jail in December 2022. Although fans have continued hoping for a reunion, Young Thug has made it clear that things between them aren’t the same. Well, with Quavo and Offset recently making amends themselves, it looks like Quavo may be hoping to help the two reconnect.

Offset Explains Why He Embraced Gunna Following The YSL Trial

During a recent appearance on ‘ Popcast ,’ Offset opened up about his decision to embrace Gunna following the YSL trial. Despite other artists distancing themselves from Gunna over snitching allegations, Offset explained why he chose to continue supporting the rapper. Referring to Gunna as his brother, Offset shared that they have personal conversations and continue to maintain a close friendship.

“I’m not a follower, right? I rock with who rock with me. I rock with who I rock with, no matter what,” Offset shared.

He also explained that he doesn’t involve himself in other people’s personal situations, especially when it comes to his friends. Offset went on to express how the situation divided Atlanta’s music scene, which he believes once thrived on unity.

“All that bullsh*t divided our city, and it made each artist pay for it,” he stated. “At the end of the day, we ran the whole hip-hop scene. Now it’s a gap.”

While acknowledging that some situations can’t be fixed, Offset expressed his hope that Atlanta’s artists could eventually come together again.

Young Thug Reacts After Quavo Expresses Hope Of Bringing Him & Gunna Back Together

Expressing similar sentiments about unity, Quavo shared a clip from Offset’s interview on his Instagram Story, tagging Young Thug. “We all family @thuggerthugger1. We all some playas,” Quavo wrote, adding, “We gon fix it or let’s hit.”

However, Young Thug responded by reposting Quavo’s message and questioning how he could fix something he didn’t break.

“ How Uma fix some sh ** I didn’t break qua? I been a real man since day one, no n **** on this earth can tell u I lead them wrong or f***ed them over,” Young Thug wrote.

Social Media Reacts

Social media users quickly gathered across the net, sharing mixed reactions to Young Thug’s response and the possibility of reconciling with Gunna. While some expressed hope for a reunion, others felt the two rappers were better off going their separate ways.

Instagram user @itz_cmoyeahhh wrote, “I don’t think Gunna would want anything to do with Young Thug at this point. He almost got 20 years dealing with him lol”

Instagram user @ijanayg added, “I’m sure gunna don’t care about fixing nothing yall look miserable and he’s living life ! Thug ain’t been the same since he went to jail 😂”

While Instagram user @ynottheking wrote, “Wish they had this energy for RHQ before it was too late.”

Instagram user @polofrost wrote, “Thug pride getting in the way. They know gunna ain’t snitch. He took a plea like everybody else…..”

Instagram user @andreaiminlovewitu added, “Thug really don’t got no problem wit gunna frl he just want gunna to take accountability 😂”

While Instagram user @professor.avirex wrote, “Time heals everything they’ll be back together in less than 3 years watch”

Instagram user @playboychally wrote, “Quavo is prioritizing unity, while Young Thug is prioritizing loyalty and accountability.”

Instagram user @bennett_y91 added, “Everybody be hating on Offset. He might be a foul husband but he seem like he got a lil sense every now and then😂”

While Instagram user @_gandy147 wrote, “Please fix this I need gunna and thugger on a song.”

The post Young Thug Reacts After Quavo Pushes For Him & Gunna To Make Amends Following Offset’s Comments About Unity In Hip-Hop appeared first on The Shade Room.