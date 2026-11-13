Travelers across the country may want to keep an eye on their flight status after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) made an unexpected move that brought air travel to a halt nationwide. And while officials are working to get to the bottom of what happened, the disruption has raised questions about the technology keeping planes moving safely through the skies.

FAA Grounds Flights Nationwide Amid Air Traffic Communications Outage

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded flights nationwide Friday afternoon after communications problems disrupted operations at all 22 regional air traffic control centers responsible for directing planes between airports. According to the FAA, the ground stop was issued “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that FAA technicians were investigating the issue, though officials had not provided a timeline for when flights could resume.

Homeland Security Rules Out Foul Play As FAA Investigates

Meanwhile, Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin addressed concerns about what may have caused the disruption, saying there was no indication that the outage was a “nefarious attack” against the United States. Instead, he described it as a telecommunications outage. He reassured the public that everyone was safe, adding that there was no reason for loved ones to be concerned about people currently flying.

Mullin also said investigators would examine whether the outage had any connection to the FAA’s nationwide rollout of a new artificial intelligence system designed to help identify problems and recommend flight reroutes. However, that system operates from a single location near Washington, D.C., and sends recommendations to air traffic control centers.

Safety Concerns Mount Amid Nationwide Ground Stop

The nationwide ground stop marks the first disruption of its kind since January 2023, when a malfunction in a key FAA computer system halted departures. Before that, the last nationwide grounding occurred following the September 11, 2001, attacks. Aviation safety expert and former United Airlines pilot Steve Arroyo noted that Friday’s situation appeared similar to a communications outage in September that disrupted hundreds of flights across the Northeast, except this time the issue affected the entire country. He explained that when air traffic controllers cannot reliably communicate with aircraft, keeping planes on the ground is necessary to avoid putting passengers and crews at risk.

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