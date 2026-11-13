Social media users think Claressa Shields just dropped a question about baby names, and now they’re weighing in.

Claressa Shields Dropped A Question Online

On Friday, November 13, Claressa Shields apparently took to the ‘net, dropping a quick question for her fans. The Shade Room Teens captured the post, which read, “I got a question…. Is Champ a girl name or boy name??? Or can can it be both?”

Social Media Users Think Claressa Shields Dropped A Question About Baby Names & Now They’re Weighing In

Social media users entered TSR Teen’s comment section, dropping responses for Claressa Shields. Many appeared to believe that she was asking about baby or dog names.

Instagram user @jhenaemai wrote,While Instagram user @ realbossbree added,Instagram user @mskandypaint29 wrote,While Instagram user @teekel_005 added,

Instagram user @biglise1 wrote, “Is she about to give birth to a puppy 😂”

Here’s Why She Was Previously Making Headlines

While Instagram user @goldiiglockss added,Instagram user @therealstassi23 wrote,While Instagram user @kay_nicholeee added,Instagram user @loving_imara wrote,While Instagram user @juicybando_ added,Instagram user @msniecey_ wrote,While Instagram user @hollywoodquelly added,

Amid her apparent baby name question, Claressa Shields was making headlines for her new look. As The Shade Room previously reported, on Friday, November 13, Claressa Shields shared a carousel post, showing off her brown layered hair, donned with highlights. Additionally, she also shared a screenshot of her texting photos of her new look to Papoose, along with his reaction.

“You look beautiful baby!!! [three heart-eye emojis],” he replied to her as she captioned the photos. “❤️ GWOAT x LAYERS 🥴🤎”

The post Social Media Users Think Claressa Shields Dropped A Question About Baby Names & Now They’re Weighing In appeared first on The Shade Room.