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Social Media Users Think Claressa Shields Dropped A Question About Baby Names & Now They’re Weighing In
By Jadriena Solomon,10 days ago
Social media users think Claressa Shields just dropped a question about baby names, and now they’re weighing in.
RELATED: Oop! Claressa Shields Claps Back After Social Media User Says She Should “Get A Stylist” (VIDEO)
Claressa Shields Dropped A Question Online
On Friday, November 13, Claressa Shields apparently took to the ‘net, dropping a quick question for her fans. The Shade Room Teens captured the post, which read, “I got a question…. Is Champ a girl name or boy name??? Or can can it be both?”
Social Media Users Think Claressa Shields Dropped A Question About Baby Names & Now They’re Weighing In
Social media users entered TSR Teen’s comment section, dropping responses for Claressa Shields. Many appeared to believe that she was asking about baby or dog names.Instagram user @jhenaemai wrote, “It’s a dog name…”While Instagram user @ realbossbree added, “Lmaooooo a mf dog 😂 not for no kid baby”Instagram user @mskandypaint29 wrote, “Don’t piss me off. I was having a good day”While Instagram user @teekel_005 added, “Girl u not pregnant,..that Post of u know who got u Confused.😂”
Instagram user @biglise1 wrote, “Is she about to give birth to a puppy 😂”While Instagram user @goldiiglockss added, “man somebody take her damn phone dawg”Instagram user @therealstassi23 wrote, “Is this your way of telling us that you’re pregnant and want to name your child Champ😂 I would say boy name”While Instagram user @kay_nicholeee added, “Claressa pls..don’t even”Instagram user @loving_imara wrote, “Do not name no mf baby champ. Pls.”While Instagram user @juicybando_ added, “LMAOOOOOO GIRL NONE OF THEM”Instagram user @msniecey_ wrote, “coming from dc don’t name ur child that shi 😂😂😂😂”While Instagram user @hollywoodquelly added, “she too old to be giving out hints she pregnant”
Here’s Why She Was Previously Making Headlines
Amid her apparent baby name question, Claressa Shields was making headlines for her new look. As The Shade Room previously reported, on Friday, November 13, Claressa Shields shared a carousel post, showing off her brown layered hair, donned with highlights. Additionally, she also shared a screenshot of her texting photos of her new look to Papoose, along with his reaction.
“You look beautiful baby!!! [three heart-eye emojis],” he replied to her as she captioned the photos. “❤️ GWOAT x LAYERS 🥴🤎”
RELATED: Okay, Bombshell! Claressa Shields Shares Texts With Papoose While Showing Off Her NEW LOOK (VIDEOS)
The post Social Media Users Think Claressa Shields Dropped A Question About Baby Names & Now They’re Weighing In appeared first on The Shade Room.