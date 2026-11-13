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Yella Beezy’s Girlfriend Raises Eyebrows With Her Lengthy Message Following His Capital Murder Conviction
By Niko Mann,10 days ago
Yella Beezy‘s girlfriend, D’Andrea Harris, shared a hopeful message for the recording artist amid his capital murder conviction. Beezy was found guilty on Wednesday, November 11, of ordering the 2020 death of MO3 in Dallas.
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Yella Beezy’s Girlfriend Shares Message Following Murder Conviction
Yella Beezy’s girlfriend is standing by her man! The rapper is dating Dhair Boutique founder D’Andrea Harris, and she shared a message on Instagram on Friday, November 13. In addition, the post includes a video of the duo kissing.
“My best friend,” she wrote. “you were so busy picking apart my friends that you didn’t even pay attention to your own. Life has taught me what unconditional love feels like, what real friendship looks like, and what’s worth my time and energy. My heart hurts so much for MJ because he’s still trying to make sense of it all. But when I say he’s blessed, I mean he has a village that loves him and won’t miss a beat. And I’ll keep telling MJ, ‘Even when it feels like you’ve lost so much, you still got me. I’m not going anywhere.’ To my friends and family, I’m stronger than I thought I’d be. A lot of that strength comes from my boys. They look at me like I’m Superwoman, even on the days I don’t feel like her. The fight’s not over. Head up. Chest out. P.S. I own everything. Signed, A taxpaying, law-abiding citizen. 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝”
See the video here.
Yella Beezy Convicted Of Capital Murder
As reported by The Shade Room, Yella Beezy was found guilty of capital murder on Wednesday, November 11, in Dallas. He was convicted of ordering the murder of MO3 back in 2020. The rapper was accused of paying two men — Devin Brown and Kewon White $40,000 to kill the rapper .
MO3 was shot 13 times on Interstate 35, and the shooting was caught on camera. A video shows a masked man exiting a black Camaro and chasing MO3 with an assault rifle before shooting him. The rappers had been in a long-time feud, which reportedly began in 2017.
Beezy later spoke about the shooting during an interview with DJ Vlad, and the footage was used during his trial. Yella denied the charges and, in the interview, claimed he did not know MO3. However, prosecutors used their public feud to negate the claim.
Fans React With Mixed Opinions
Fans reacted on TSR’s Instagram page, and several thought the post was supportive. Meanwhile, others suggested that Harris was saying “I told you so.”
User @ sang2em wrote, “Well d*mn.”
@ eveunderhours added, “That first sentence shady as hell LMAOAOAOAOAOA.”
While user @ jahswaveapproved added, “She said U Be Complaining about Me Having girls night out But Ur homeboys Took the stand on U 😂😂😂.”
@ ashcatsam wrote, “Girl, do you like him or not?”Meanwhile, @ 1samibo replied, “She said you busy paying attention to my friends but not yours.”User @t hattattooedchickgoldz wrote, “Delusional 😂😂😂😂😂 GURL he told on HIMSELF 😂 aint nothing to do with friends, he need to take accountability, you should have taught him to HUSH😂.”Furthermore, @ cherbear11__ replied, “What kind of message is this? lol is this supposed to be supportive ? lol.”User @ m.khariel added, “Sounds like a I TOLD YOU SO…. She probably told him to think twice and take ego out. Not she’s going to raising her kids on her own… well with his money apparently. But them kids needed their father.”While @ _laurenannise wrote, “Writing a sob story as if he’s the one who got killed is crazy 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”User @ yellow_dymond added, “That’s a long wait sis🫠 he super cooked.”
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The post Yella Beezy’s Girlfriend Raises Eyebrows With Her Lengthy Message Following His Capital Murder Conviction appeared first on The Shade Room.