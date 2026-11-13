Roommates, congrats are in order for Avril Lavigne as she’s officially in her mommy era! The pop-rock princess has welcomed her first child and shared a series of heartwarming photos to celebrate the special moment. From cradling her little bundle of joy to sharing an adorable close-up of her baby’s tiny hand, Avril is giving fans a sweet glimpse into her newest chapter!

Millennial Hearts Are FULL! Avril Lavigne Has Fans Gushing Over Her Mommy Era

On Friday, November 13, Avril Lavigne gave fans the sweetest surprise on Instagram. The singer dropped a series of adorable photos announcing the arrival of her baby girl, and the cuteness is too much! In one pic, Avril holds her daughter’s tiny little hand, while another shows her cuddling her bundle of joy as the little one rocks an adorable cheetah-print fashion. But wait, there’s MORE cuteness! Avril is making it clear that her daughter is gearing up to be a lil’ skater girl too. She wrapped up her Instagram carousel with a photo showing three pairs of checkered Vans on a skateboard: two adult sizes and one tiny toddler pair. Talk about rockstar family moment! She added the caption, “Our Mini F*****g Princess has arrived 🎀👑🍼🩷” As of right now, Avril hasn’t publicly revealed the identity of her baby girl’s father.

Fans Get Emotional Over Avril’s Newest Chapter

Once TSR dropped the sweet photos of Avril Lavigne and her baby girl, fans wasted no time flooding the comment section with love. Plenty of folks sent the new mom well wishes, while others took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about Avril’s career. Peep some of the reactions below.

Instagram user @ zelietimothy wrote, “OMGGGG YESSSSS 😍😍😍😍😍”

Instagram user @ erykuah wrote, “Avril used to have the girlies in a chokehold! Congratulations! 🩷”

While Instagram user @ mpov_photography wrote, “Yass a little skater girl ❤️”

Then Instagram user @ onlyarielis wrote, “Omg, when I was younger, I wanted to be Avril so bad! I even got a guitar just like hers lol. Congratulations to her!! ❤️”

Another Instagram user @ samhoward0812 wrote, “me and my millennial heart are so happy for her!! she’s barely aged either 🤩🩷”

Instagram user @ kellyglassthejournalist wrote, “Congratulations, Avril!!! Elder Millennials, we have another niece! ✨️”

Then another Instagram user @ ar.manix wrote, “So this where my girl been at??? Congrats!❤️”

While another Instagram user @ suheart wrote, “Love seeing more and more women in their 40s having children! We’re evolving!!! 🙌🏼”

Lastly, Instagram user @ __pocahontas wrote, “Awwww our skater girl done had her a bundle👏🏾🥰”

Avril Previously Opened Up About Relationships & Finding THE ONE

One thing about Avril Lavigne is that she knows how to keep her personal life on the LOW! In addition to keeping her pregnancy under wraps, she has kept things pretty private about her love life. Back in 2024, Avril kept her lips sealed about her relationship status during an appearance on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast. However, she did spill a lil’ tea about her approach to love. Avril explained that she’s never really been into dating and prefers being in relationships. She even joked that she would date herself because she’s pretty awesome. And when it comes to finding THE ONE, Avril made it clear that compatibility is a MUST!

“The most important thing is finding someone that you’re compatible with.” She continued, someone that is trustworthy, ‘cause if you don’t have that, you’re just never going to feel grounded in the relationship, and you’re going to be spinning.”

The post Congrats! Avril Lavigne Announces Arrival Of Her First Child With Sweet Photos appeared first on The Shade Room.