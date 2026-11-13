On this episode of ‘Stepping Into The Shade Room,’ Tisha Campbell sits down to talk about her recent memoir, ‘The A Word,’ working on Hollywood sets, film contracts, her son Zen, and her “unbreakable 40-year sisterhood she shares with Tichina Arnold.” Additionally, host Thembi puts Campbell in the hot seat for a round of “Shoot Your Shot.”

Tisha Campbell Opens Up About Autism Discovery

According to Campbell, her therapist was the one to recommend that she get tested for autism and ADHD. Subsequently, she confirmed her diagnosis and was able to step into a new chapter of her being.

“I ruminate. I do a lot of things,” Campbell said, half-heartedly laughing. “And I mask, a lot. Like I said, I mask with my loudness and my jokes. But the real me is now coming out in what you’re seeing… behind the mask is someone who is able to feel, and not pretend that I’m okay, and not people-please anymore and not be that person who is afraid of people really knowing who I am.”

Furthermore, Campbell explained that she decided to live in her truth because she wants her kids to be proud of her and proud of themselves. Additionally, she also noted supporting her son through his autism diagnosis and wanting to live the same way she encourages him to live.

The Actor Talks Tichina Arnold & Their Decades-Long Friendship

Around the 36-minute mark, Tisha Campbell spoke about her decades-long friendship with Tichina Arnold. Campbell explained that although she and Arnold grew up working in the same industry, they never saw each other as competition and that seemingly carried their bond over the years.

“We always saw each other as the same person,” she said. “… We weren’t doing it to be famous. We weren’t doing it for the get-back, clapback. We were doing it to help others, and it’s been our ongoing theme for both of our careers… we’re like magnets.”

Scroll above to watch as Tisha Campbell breaks it all down!

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