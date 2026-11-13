Jermaine Dupri has folks flooding the internet after questioning who, besides Jay-Z, could headline the 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The music producer shared a video with fans on Thursday, November 12, prompting an online debate.

Jermaine Dupri Asks Fans Who Should Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jermaine Dupri is going viral with a video asking fans who, besides Jay-Z, could headline the 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Dupri shared the clip on Instagram with the caption, “Just a question ?”

The producer went on to say:

“This Jay-Z, um, doing the Super Bowl thing,” he began. “I hear people talking about ‘Can Jay-Z do it?’ They don’t think Jay-Z can do it, who he bringin’ out? But ya’ll ain’t think about this. If you take away all the options — take away Atlanta, take away Kanye, Chicago — and you only have artists from New York… What artist from New York — besides Jay-Z — do you see headlining the Super Bowl?”

Fans Share Super Bowl Halftime Show Suggestions

Fans reacted on TSR’s Instagram page, and several shared their opinions about who should headline the halftime show. Others roasted Dupri for stirring up drama.

User @ ohboogie17 wrote, “LL Cool J could easily do the Super Bowl.”

User @ parxdaghost replied, “LL cool j he got the hits and a big hit with the 30 and up viewers crowd.”

@ fittedboyla added, “Busta Rhymes & Ja Rule clearly have the catalogs to do the Superbowl.”

User @ jaysupermanager agreed that Busta Rhymes and LL Cool J are good choices. “Come on JD ….. BUSTA RHYMES ……. NAS……… Mary J Blige ….……. RUN DMC…… LL COOL J….. The Fugees …….Bette Midler…. Barbara Streisand….. need I go on???”

@ geppettoszn added, “So many people 😂, what is he talking bout. Jay z hasn’t made a new song that niccas could recite in yeeeears… shyt Alicia keys lol, it’s a lot.”

@ porshadeshannon wrote, “Why do they need to be from New York? 🥴.”

Former ‘Mob Wives’ star Drita Davanzo replied with an opinion several other New Yorkers noted. “Wu Tang Clan 🙌.”

@ acevane joked, “JD tryna get Jay to bring him out for “money ain’t a thang” he ain’t slick 😂.”

User @ everyday696 added, “Man We Still Tryna Figure Out How You Fumble Janet Jackson 😂.”

@suchalady1977 replied, “Let’s start with Jadakiss first off then Ashanti… Ja Rule…… Fat Joe….Nas …Busta …LL COOL J…Run DMC Last but not lease Mary J.”

User @ b.hubb.ard added, “He talking like an artist from New York was the only option! He’s in charge of picking the artist and he chose to pick himself. Let’s stop with this crazy talk 😂.”

Jay-Z Chose Himself To Headline 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Shade Room reported Jay-Z was announced as the 2027 Super Bowl halftime Show performer on Monday, October 26. The announcement was made during Monday Night Football in a clip featuring the rapper seated in an empty stadium. It’s set to his track, ‘Public Service Announcement,’ and text over the clip reads “GOAT’S OUT OF THE BAG.” It was also shared on Instagram with the caption: “Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show.”

The Roc Nation founder was criticized for choosing himself as the halftime-show performer. Jay-Z partnered with the NFL back in 2019, and he chooses the halftime show artists. Former business partner Dame Dash went IN on Jay-Z after the announcement.

“Every time he does a show, he — besides me, he gets bombed on,” he said on The Art Of Dialogue. “Like, there’s a lot of criticism. So. I’m like, why would you want to be the most public when people are scrutinizing you the most? I don’t see the play… And it’s like either someone’s lining them up… if you do a show like the Super Bowl and it’s terrible, it ruins your whole career, and it’s like we all know he’s going to bring out Beyoncé, but like you can’t bring, I’m not going. Don’t even call me for the Super Bowl. I’m not going. I don’t have any desire for that.”

The 2027 Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 14, 2027, in Inglewood, California.

The post Jermaine Dupri Sparks Chatter After Asking Which NY Artist, Other Than Jay-Z, Could Headline The 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show appeared first on The Shade Room.