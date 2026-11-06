Okay, Lovebirds! Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Have Fans Gushing Over Their Latest Baewatch Moments (PHOTOS)

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors are giving fans all the feels with their latest baewatch moment. The lovebirds have been enjoying their getaway to Nigeria, and their sweet new photos have fans gushing! From their smiles to their chemistry, folks online can’t stop talking about how good they look together.

Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Serve Sweet Baewatch Vibes

Recently, Jonathan Majors dropped some sweet photos on Instagram of him and Meagan Good from their trip to Nigeria. The flicks show the couple posted up during an outing, looking happy and enjoying their time together. But chile, Jonathan Majors turned the romance up a notch when he planned a sweet smooch on Meagan’s cheek while she flashed a smile for the camera. The heartfelt flicks immediately had fans gushing, with plenty of folks saying love looks REALLY good on them.

Fans Can’t Get Enough Of The Majors

Fans wasted no time dropping heart eyes in reaction to Meagan and Jonathan’s photos in The Shade Room’s comment section. Some Roomies crowned them their favorite couple, while others couldn’t stop gushing over Meagan, saying she always lights up every room she walks into. Peep some of the reactions below.

Instagram user @ natasha_nubian wrote, “They look happy and healthy and I love it for them 😍😍😍”

Instagram user @ dominiquechinn wrote, “They are such a cute, fit couple 🤗”

An Instagram user, @ amuse_1988, wrote, “She a real one😍😍😍she was there at his lowest.”

Then Instagram user @ bryttain_ wrote, “Megan Good has been looking better and better. Far from stressed and aging gracefully, she truly looks more happy with him ❤️”

Another Instagram user @mrsyoung_757 wrote, “she looks great, like always.”

Instagram user @ceecee__333 wrote, “Fav couple 📌”

Then another Instagram user @ angstadtcoco wrote, “I’m happy for both of them.”

While another Instagram user @kittywithapur wrote, “I love them together 🔥🔥🔥”

Finally, Instagram user @ mocahontastheleo wrote, “Black Love ❤️❤️❤️😍🙌🏾❤️❤️❤️”

Jonathan & Meagan Turn Heads At African International Film Festival

The baewatch vibes didn’t stop there! Fans also got a peek at how Mr. and Mrs. Majors stepped out for the African International Film Festival. A video making rounds on Instagram shows Meagan and Jonathan looking real good as they hit the red carpet together. Meagan served glam in a stunning gold off-the-shoulder dress, while Jonathan kept it sharp and classy in a gray suit.

The post Okay, Lovebirds! Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Have Fans Gushing Over Their Latest Baewatch Moments (PHOTOS) appeared first on The Shade Room.