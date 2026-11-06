Hey, Pop! Ye’s Photos With His Four Children & Wife Bianca Censori At His Yeezy Show Have Fans Clapping It Up

Ye, formerly Kanye West, is back outside with his fashion designs! The award-winning artist hosted a fashion show for his Yeezy brand in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Nov. 4). His wife, Bianca Censori, plus his four children, North West, Saint West, Chicago, and Psalm, were all present for the occasion! And fans’ reactions included overwhelming shock at how fast time is moving!

Ye Smiles Alongside His Four Children With Kim Kardashian

Ye doesn’t play when it comes to having his mini-mes be witnesses to his personal celebrations. And it appears that was the case at his recent Yeezy show, as all four of his babies were present for his fashion pop-out, along with his wife, Bianca Censori. Photos were captured at his Wednesday Yeezy 01 fashion show. One shot in particular really spoke to fans, as it shows Ye admiring and smiling at his eldest, North, as she posed with long blue hair, dark lashes, blue contacts, dimple piercings, and an all-black ‘fit. North also appears in a solo shot with her stepmother, Bianca Censori, who was wearing a low-plunge bodysuit.

Social Media Reacts To Photos Of Kanye & His Babies

In The Shade Room’s comment section, over 8,000 reactions poured in as fans enjoyed seeing Ye express his creativity and spend time with his family. Keep reading for reactions from the roommates!

@saint_chrysa commented, “Those are some beautiful kids 😍”

@candypaynt said, “The way he looks at that North— baby… that’s his pride and joy 😂”

“LOL you can tell thats his daughter. Y’all lets not forget how he use to pop out in public with those icy grey eyes 👀😭,” @lifeofdeejaay wrote.

“Look how the little sister looking at North kids can’t help but to be honest🤣,” @ericmevy said.

“The two oldest got his personality you can tell 😂,” @shes_tee said.

“Somebody said psalm looks like he straight outta the bible 😂😂😂😂😂😂his name suits him so 😍,” @urbanteeuva added.

“Why the youngest one look like he could play a baby Aladdin in a live action,” @fw_thepinkdream said about Psalm.

The post Hey, Pop! Ye’s Photos With His Four Children & Wife Bianca Censori At His Yeezy Show Have Fans Clapping It Up appeared first on The Shade Room.