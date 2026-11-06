Folks are looking for Al B. Sure after Luenell shared a cozy photo with Jeremy Meeks.

Luenell & Jeremy Meeks Post Cozy Photo

On Wednesday, November 4, Luenell and Jeremy Meeks shared a joint post from both of their Instagram accounts. Furthermore, the caption of the photo read, “Don’t mind us ……….. 🤫 @luenell 😘”

The photo showed Luenell leaning against a wall while Meeks leaned on top of her with his hand on her side.

Peep the flick below.

Folks Are Looking For Al B. Sure After Luenell & Jeremy Meeks Post Cozy Photo

Social media users immediately began looking for Sure after Luenell posted the cozy photo with Jeremy Meeks. Furthermore, they left their thoughts in TSR’s comment section.

Instagram user @tuggawolfie wrote,While Instagram user @frappe_queen added,Instagram user @jon_blaze22 wrote,While Instagram user @blvckmonalisa added,Instagram user @addicted2_lex wrote,While Instagram user @issa_princess20 added,Instagram user @alazjahjones wrote,

While Instagram user @dabeann86 added, “I Guess Al wasn’t Sure Anymore 😂😂😭💀”

Instagram user @fyeimages wrote,

While Instagram user @dominiquechinn added, “A couple we didn’t see coming. Ok!! 🤗”

Where Is Al B. Sure?

Instagram user @abnormaltuesday wrote,

At this time, Sure has not publicly reacted to the joint photo of Luenell and Jeremy Meeks. As The Shade Room previously reported, in January, Luenell and Sure turned heads when they shared a clip looking boo’d up and in love. Specifically, in the clip, Luenell planted a kiss on Sure’s cheek, and they even shared a quick smooch while the camera recorded.

The post New Bae Alert? Folks Are Looking For Al B. Sure After Luenell & Jeremy Meeks Share Cozy Photo appeared first on The Shade Room.