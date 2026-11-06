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New Bae Alert? Folks Are Looking For Al B. Sure After Luenell & Jeremy Meeks Share Cozy Photo
By Jadriena Solomon,8 days ago
Folks are looking for Al B. Sure after Luenell shared a cozy photo with Jeremy Meeks.
RELATED: Oop! Luenell Shares Strong Words About Shannon Sharpe While Reacting To His ESPN Firing & Recent Settlement
Luenell & Jeremy Meeks Post Cozy Photo
On Wednesday, November 4, Luenell and Jeremy Meeks shared a joint post from both of their Instagram accounts. Furthermore, the caption of the photo read, “Don’t mind us ……….. 🤫 @luenell 😘”
The photo showed Luenell leaning against a wall while Meeks leaned on top of her with his hand on her side.
Peep the flick below.
Folks Are Looking For Al B. Sure After Luenell & Jeremy Meeks Post Cozy Photo
Social media users immediately began looking for Sure after Luenell posted the cozy photo with Jeremy Meeks. Furthermore, they left their thoughts in TSR’s comment section.Instagram user @tuggawolfie wrote, “This how them couples be looking on love after lockup 😂”While Instagram user @frappe_queen added, “Uh uh where’s Al b?”Instagram user @jon_blaze22 wrote, “She needs to be stopped 😂😂😂”While Instagram user @blvckmonalisa added, “Period auntie be having all the yellow bone baddies 😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”Instagram user @addicted2_lex wrote, “I thought she was with Al b 😂”While Instagram user @issa_princess20 added, “Lmaaooo auntie luenell over there turning that young man every way but loose in that red room or nah?! 😂”Instagram user @alazjahjones wrote, “What happened to Al B 😂😂😂”
While Instagram user @dabeann86 added, “I Guess Al wasn’t Sure Anymore 😂😂😭💀”Instagram user @fyeimages wrote, “Al b damned lol 😂”
While Instagram user @dominiquechinn added, “A couple we didn’t see coming. Ok!! 🤗”Instagram user @abnormaltuesday wrote, “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 where al b????”
Where Is Al B. Sure?
At this time, Sure has not publicly reacted to the joint photo of Luenell and Jeremy Meeks. As The Shade Room previously reported, in January, Luenell and Sure turned heads when they shared a clip looking boo’d up and in love. Specifically, in the clip, Luenell planted a kiss on Sure’s cheek, and they even shared a quick smooch while the camera recorded.
RELATED: Hol’ Up! Al B. Sure & Luenell Have The Internet SHOOK After Packing On PDA In Cozy Clip (VIDEO)
The post New Bae Alert? Folks Are Looking For Al B. Sure After Luenell & Jeremy Meeks Share Cozy Photo appeared first on The Shade Room.