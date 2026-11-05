Yaya Mayweather Shares Cozy Photo Seemingly With Kai Bandz & Folks Are Putting Two And Two Together (PHOTO)

Yaya Mayweather and Kai Bandz have social media talking after giving fans a glimpse of a moment that has everyone taking a closer look! The two recently popped up together in a photo shared on social media, and their cozy pose has certainly caught people’s attention.

Yaya And Kai Bandz Spark Buzz With Cozy Photo

In a photo posted to Yaya’s Instagram Stories, she and Kai Bandz posed together, with Yaya standing in front of him as he wrapped his arms around her. Yaya rocks a polka-dot dress paired with plenty of jewelry, while the person believed to be Kai Bandz sports jeans, a T-shirt, and a vest. Although his head and face weren’t visible in the photo, folks seemingly put two and two together based on his visible tattoos and jewelry.

The Comments Were Commenting

Folks wasted no time running to TSR’s Instagram comment section to share their thoughts on the photo, with several expressing that they’re simply happy to see Yaya happy. Meanwhile, others shared that they’re glad to see her seemingly moving on from her past relationship with YoungBoy, with some showing their support for this new chapter.

One Instagram user @ grizzyy.b said, “Yupppp it might take 3 years but when I’m done I’m done 😂”

This Instagram user @ youlovedreaa_ claimed, “Idc if this crashes and burns im just glad to know she can move on from Kentrell cause we were tired!😭good for yaya!”

And, Instagram user @tat__yana.1 commented, “ I like them together 😍”

Meanwhile, Instagram user @ jazmincbfww_ shared, “i’m just glad it ain’t yb”

While Instagram user @ 5staar_bri added, “Wasn’t he Juss with Jaidyn Alexis ?”

Lastly, Instagram user @ sweetness_blessed wrote, “Im happy for her she definitely deserves real love 💕 💗💗”

Wait, Don’t We Know Kai Bandz From Jaidyn Alexis?

Now, some folks may be wondering where they’ve heard Kai Bandz’s name before! Well, Kai previously made headlines after Karlissa Saffold shared her thoughts on his connection with Jaidyn Alexis, claiming she always felt he was using her for clout. “That little boy was using her for clout,” Karlissa said, before later adding, “I told you not to let that little yellow boy use you. But y’all don’t listen to me though.” Now, with Kai popping up alongside Yaya Mayweather, Karlissa’s previous comments are making their rounds again.

The post Yaya Mayweather Shares Cozy Photo Seemingly With Kai Bandz & Folks Are Putting Two And Two Together (PHOTO) appeared first on The Shade Room.