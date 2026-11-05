Keep Going, Sis! Apple Watts Shares Video Of Herself Walking Independently Four Years After Severe Drunk Driving Accident (WATCH)

Four years after Apple Watts‘ severe car accident, her health is showing signs of improvement. Watts recently shared video updates of her walking capabilities on her Instagram. Fans responded by flooding her with encouraging messages, while Apple spoke of never giving up and her next recovery goal.

Apple Watts Shares Walking Update Following 2022 Crash

To clarify, this isn’t the first time we’re seeing “upright” improvement from Apple Watts. Three years ago, she confirmed to The Shade Room that she can stand independently and walk using a specialized walker. Fast-forward to 2026 and Watts can now take a few steps without any assistance. She showed her supporters this update in videos posted on her Instagram on October 30 and again on November 2.

The second time she shared a walking video, she added the text “Never give up.” Additionally, her caption said, “I never give up 🆙 I pushed through it all …

Now hand 🤚 next … link in bio …Love every one who been here with me n supporting me from day one thank u.”

What Did The Dancer Previously Reveal About Her Accident?

In March 2022, Apple Watts’ sister confirmed a car accident involving a Ford F-250 diesel truck. Reportedly, she was driving from Los Angeles to Las Vegas when her car flipped multiple times during a collision, ejecting her from the vehicle. She suffered a fractured skull, broken spine and arm. Watts had to be airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital. After later getting surgery on her right arm and spine, Watts was forced to learn how to walk again.

But it wasn’t until last year that the former dancer revealed a deep secret about the accident. She was drunk at the time it occurred. Watts had been drinking with friends and “everybody knew” she was lit, she admitted, but no one stopped her from getting behind the wheel over fear of a confrontation. Watts explained that she was known to “go ham” while “buzzed” if she felt someone coming at her sideways. Why’d she hide the drunk detail? Out of fear of judgement.

Soon after revealing that part of the accident, she addressed the backlash via a statement to The Shade Room.

“God told me to help people so they don’t end up doing what I did. I knew people would assume and judge me, and there would be backlash when I put that out. But as long as my story is out, the first step of healing is taking accountability and accepting what happened,” Watts commented. “And to clarify, I don’t blame anyone but me, and I’m taking the repercussions that came with the accident, and I have accepted them,” Watts wrote at the time.

Supporters React To Apple’s Health Improvement

In the comment section of her “never give up” video, Apple Watts’ supporters showed up in full force! Compliments poured in, encouraging words took over and prayers were present.

@rasitalman commented, “You’re really tuff sistah, nuff love, guidance and Jah I-tection fi yuh. Time is the master and sure pon di way yuh do it Ah sure yuh going get deh…. be blessed and feel admired by di one like I….. Jah love U fi truth ❤️🔥🙌🏾”

@chocolatechina65m_o_d_e_l said, “After watching you—I have nothing to complain about. You are truly amazing and beautiful ❤️”

@bracci305 added, “Keep trying my friend God will bless you and u will make it without no fear.”

@jr.donaldjones said, “😮 go girl every little step remember this every little step is a big step look at what you could do today versus what you could do yesterday keep pushing keep your head up and you going to make it I didn’t think I was and I’m walking better now I still got to use a cane but in a walk or sometimes but I’m walking just keep your head up stay true.”

@counts_mulah wrote, “Apple out here defying the odds by herself where them so-called “friends” at!!! Bless you Apple❤️”

“Hold ur head up and get thru the process 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Proud of you,” @amdrew80 said.

“👏👏👏🙌🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽Keep going! You got this beautiful. So proud of you,” @ladonna_winetime commented.

Also this week, an Instagram account dedicated to celebrating video vixen culture gave Apple Watts her flowers. If you didn’t know, Watts stepped on the video girl scene in the late 2000s and early 2010s and kept her tall heels and bouncy peach on the girls’ necks! She appeared in heavy-hitting music videos from Future’s ‘Wicked’ to Juicy J’s ‘No English.’ The IG page, @thevixentribute, shared a collection of videos Watts starred in, including the moments mentioned. Meanwhile, the caption said:

“A legend & icon in her own right the 2010s would not have been the same without her presence! Her appearance in “Wicked” goes down as the best Video Vixen performance of the 2010s! Nothing came close. She was in a bad car accident some years ago and is learning how to walk again etc! Please support this Queen!”

SEE THE NSFW POST HERE.

The post Keep Going, Sis! Apple Watts Shares Video Of Herself Walking Independently Four Years After Severe Drunk Driving Accident (WATCH) appeared first on The Shade Room.