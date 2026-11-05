Forever In Their Hearts! Angela Simmons & Son Sutton Jr. Have Fans Teary-Eyed With Heartfelt Birthday Tribute For His Late Father (VIDEO)

Roomies, grab your tissues because Angela Simmons and her son, Sutton Jr., are touching hearts with a beautiful tribute. The mother-son duo shared a special moment as they honored Sutton Jr.’s late father, Sutton Tennyson, on his birthday with a heartfelt balloon release, and the sweet moment has fans shedding tears!

Angela Simmons Helps Sutton Jr. Celebrate His Late Father’s Birthday

Angela Simmons and her son, Sutton Jr., are making sure to keep his late father Sutton Tennyson’s memory alive! On Thursday, November 5, Angela shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, telling fans that Sutton Jr. wanted to celebrate his dad’s birthday with a special balloon release. Simmons also revealed that Sutton Jr. was actually supposed to be born on his dad’s birthday, but he made his grand entrance on September 22.

“This year your son asked to do a balloon release for your birthday ( his Dad). And he picked the cake out just for you. This is a special day. Sj was due today on your birthday Nov 5th but he came on Sept 22nd . Today we celebrate you! RIH 🕊️💙 Happy Birthday 💙🕊️💙,” Angela wrote in her caption.

The moment gets more emotional as the video continues. Sutton Jr. held a balloon and said he wants his dad to talk to him and tell him what to do when he gets older.

“Dad, please make sure you tell God what you want me to do when I’m older and make sure God tells me,” Sutton Jr. said.

Who’s Cutting Onions?! Angela & Her Son Have Fans Reaching For Tissues

After Angela and her son shared their heartfelt birthday tribute for his late dad, fans flooded her comment section with emotional reactions. Plenty of folks called the gesture beautiful, while others praised Angela for making sure Sutton Jr. continues to honor and remember his father.

Instagram user @ qtrkee wrote, “Awwwww that’s so sweet SJ🥰🥰 He looks just like Sutton!💙💙💙”

Instagram user @ nikayranae wrote, “Don’t make me cry 😢this is beautiful ❤️”

While Instagram user @ _martiaaa_ wrote, “Angela is really 1 of 1 such a sweet soul.”

Then Instagram user @ themyiakemberly wrote, “who’s cutting onions🥺”

Another Instagram user @ ms_ladyleelee wrote, “Wasn’t expecting to cry today 😢 this is absolutely beautiful 😢😢😢”

Instagram user @ judithongiri wrote, “Am bawling 🥺🥺I remember when he passed away he was little❤️”

Then another Instagram user @ twinnakadarin wrote, “That’s excellent that you celebrate his life/ existence this way.✌🏾✌🏾💓💓”

While another Instagram user @ octaviuamixaon wrote, “SO BEAUTIFUL SO BEAUTIFUL CARRY HIS LEGACY FOREVER HBD🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉”

Finally, Instagram user @ thawk777 wrote, “I am not crying….y’all are!! 🥹”

Simmons Reflects On Her Son’s Heartbreaking Question About His Father

Sutton Tennyson tragically passed away in 2018 after being shot and killed outside of a garage in Atlanta. Reports allege that the shooting stemmed from an alleged argument with another man that escalated. Tennyson was just 37 years old at the time. Days after his death, a man named Michael Williams turned himself in to police, who charged him with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Williams was later sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Sutton Sr.

Angela previously opened up about the heartbreaking moment she had to explain Sutton Sr.’s death to their son. During a past episode of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop,’ Simmons wiped away tears as she recalled Sutton Jr., who was just three years old at the time, asking whether his dad was still alive. Angela shared that she did her best to explain what happened to his father in a way that he would understand.

“How do you explain to a 3-year-old that they’re never going to see them again? Other than my own way, which is like ‘He’s in heaven, he’s with God,’ all of the great things,” Simmons added, “It was super hard to have that conversation with him.”

The post Forever In Their Hearts! Angela Simmons & Son Sutton Jr. Have Fans Teary-Eyed With Heartfelt Birthday Tribute For His Late Father (VIDEO) appeared first on The Shade Room.