Diddy Spends His Third Consecutive Birthday Behind Bars As His Seven Children Share Posts Celebrating His 57th (WATCH)

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is spending his third consecutive birthday behind bars this week. Brother Love turned 57 on Wednesday (Nov. 4) while incarcerated at FCI Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania following a recent transfer from Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Diddy Spends Third Birthday Behind Bars

Six years ago, around this time, Sean Combs had reportedly canceled two birthday parties because he didn’t feel right celebrating with Kim Porter. Porter, who was the mother of Quincy Brown, Christian Combs, and twins D’Lila and Jessie, died on Nov. 15, 2018.

Ultimately, on Dec. 14, Diddy hosted a 50th birthday joint that brought the entertainment industry outside! It was one of his biggest and most recognizable birthday celebrations. Celebs like Jay-Z, Ye, Kim Kardashian, Snoop Dogg, Chadwick Boseman, Naomi Campbell, and Leonardo DiCaprio pulled up to party with Puff Daddy. The party went down on the eve of what would’ve been Kim’s 49th birthday.

But, since 2024, Diddy’s birthday celebrations have looked a lot different than his 50th. The last time he touched outside was September 2024, when federal agents bagged him in New York City on sex trafficking, racketeering and conspiracy charges. Every request for bond since then has fell through. Meaning that he’s spent his 55th, 56th and his 57th birthday locked up at MDC Brooklyn, then FCI Fort Dix and now Allenwood Low.

Officials transferred him to Pennsylvania after media reports revealed an alleged plush and privileged life behind bars in New Jersey and a rumored altercation, which the family denied happened.

While this year marks Diddy’s third birthday incarcerated, it is likely it won’t be his last! His latest projected release date is February 6, 2028, meaning his 58th is also giving prison celebration.

Daughters Deliver Sweet Birthday Messages For Their Dad

It’s unclear whether Sean Combs, while at Allenwood Low, can communicate with his children or has access to social media. The prison is reportedly low-security. However, access or no access, Diddy’s children showed up for him via social media posts. Starting with his daughter Chance, his fourth-born and only with Sarah Chapman. The 20-year-old shared a throwback photo on her Instagram Stories with her daddy, captioning it, “Happy Birthday!! I love you & miss you so much.”

Chance’s little sisters, D’Lila & Jessie, also shared love for their dad on Instagram Stories from their joint page. The photo included the twins, Chance and their father with the caption, “Happy Birthday to the best dad ever!!! We love and miss you so much and we wish we could celebrate with you on your special day.”

Even Diddy’s youngest child with Dana Tran, Love Sean, shared a birthday post for her daddy. The four-year-old asked when he’s coming to visit her after wishing him a happy birthday. She talked about missing him and getting her attitude from her dad. The toddler then asked a series of questions, including what he ate on his big day.

Quincy Brown, Christian & Justin Combs Shout Out Diddy

Diddy’s boys also showed up for him on his birthday! Quincy Brown, who Combs has called his own since dating Kim Porter and after, shared a video on Instagram Stories at an outing. The DJ was playing one of Combs’ hits and Quincy captioned it, “Happy Birthday Pops.”

Christian Combs also shared love for his dad on Instagram Stories. He posted a black and white photo of them together, writing, “Happy Birthday Pops!!!” Also, he posted a screenshot of a Vogue article including him and his dad on the ’25 Best-Dressed Men in Met Gala History’ list. Lastly, on the same platform, Christian posted a throwback of himself as a toddler in Sean Combs’ arms. Text on the photo says, “Happy bday” with a goat emoticon.

Justin Combs used IG Stories to show love as well. He posted a photo of him and Diddy mid-laugh and captioned it, “HAPPY B DAY POPS LOVE YOU!!!” Also, he shared a black and white throwback photo of his dad with no additional words.

The post Diddy Spends His Third Consecutive Birthday Behind Bars As His Seven Children Share Posts Celebrating His 57th (WATCH) appeared first on The Shade Room.