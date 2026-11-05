UPDATE: Demi Blanco Reportedly Indicted For Making False 911 Call Involved In Death Of Young Scooter

Demi Blanco, real name Demetria Spence, reportedly indicted for making a false 911 call involving Young Scooter‘s death.

Demi Blanco Reportedly Indicted For Making False 911 Call Involving Young Scooter’s Death

On Wednesday, November 4, The Shade Room shared a report asserting that Fulton Superior Court issued an indictment against Demetria Spence. Per the document, the indictment was issued on September 28, 2026. Specifically, the charge listed on the indictment reads, “TRANSMITTING A FALSE PUBLIC ALARM.”

Social Media Reacts

Social media users reacted to the indictment against Demi Blanco, a.k.a. Demetria Spence, in The Shade Room’s comment section.

Instagram user @s.holmes_zeek wrote,While Instagram user @beauteeful_nesh added,Instagram user @kareem_dta wrote,While Instagram user @a_mack_named_golidie added,

Instagram user @jaedubayou wrote, “Why did he run??! I’m reading everything but confused. She made a false report… then why did he need to run? I’m asking because I’m sure I’m missing an important detail!”

More On Demi Blanco, A.K.A. Demetria Spence, And The False 911 Call Involving Young Scooter’s Death

While Instagram user @tae_atherbest added,Instagram user @miss.bankroll wrote,While Instagram user @ittsmarii_ added,Instagram user @bossview_clothing wrote,

As The Shade Room previously reported, Young Scooter passed away in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 28, 2025. On that date, Scooter was celebrating his 29th birthday. Subsequently, reports allege that his passing took place after the Atlanta Police Department arrived at a residence after receiving a report about a woman being dragged inside. However, when police arrived, a man reportedly answered the door while another fled the residence and tried to hop a fence.

In doing so, the man, later identified as Scooter, suffered a fatal injury to his leg. In the days that followed, police released the 911 call, which featured Demi Blanco, per The Shade Room. However, Blanco ultimately revealed that her accusations in the call were false and she didn’t see a woman getting dragged inside the house. Instead, per Blanco, she was allegedly the woman inside the house and made the 911 call indirectly, seeking help.

In April 2025, Demi Blanco was arrested, per The Shade Room. She was later given a bond amount and presumably released from behind bars.

The post UPDATE: Demi Blanco Reportedly Indicted For Making False 911 Call Involved In Death Of Young Scooter appeared first on The Shade Room.