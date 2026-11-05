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UPDATE: Demi Blanco Reportedly Indicted For Making False 911 Call Involved In Death Of Young Scooter
By Jadriena Solomon,6 days ago
Demi Blanco, real name Demetria Spence, reportedly indicted for making a false 911 call involving Young Scooter‘s death.
RELATED: UPDATE: Medical Examiner Releases Autopsy Report For Young Scooter As Woman Seemingly Admits To Unsubstantiated 911 Call
Demi Blanco Reportedly Indicted For Making False 911 Call Involving Young Scooter’s Death
On Wednesday, November 4, The Shade Room shared a report asserting that Fulton Superior Court issued an indictment against Demetria Spence. Per the document, the indictment was issued on September 28, 2026. Specifically, the charge listed on the indictment reads, “TRANSMITTING A FALSE PUBLIC ALARM.”
Social Media Reacts
Social media users reacted to the indictment against Demi Blanco, a.k.a. Demetria Spence, in The Shade Room’s comment section.Instagram user @s.holmes_zeek wrote, “Add a charge of criminal deception ”While Instagram user @beauteeful_nesh added, “Keep her locked up! Making that kind of accusation on a black man in this climate ON HIS BIRTHDAY she’s no better than anyone else who weaponize the police. That’s not cool and look at the damn results”Instagram user @kareem_dta wrote, “Police said hold up we ain’t getting sued for wrongful death someone going to jail”While Instagram user @a_mack_named_golidie added, “She called n said drugs n prostitution they send swat for that or something like it … if u told them a DV was happening then it would’ve been 2 officers.. so he ran seeing swat like cops as would anyone”
Instagram user @jaedubayou wrote, “Why did he run??! I’m reading everything but confused. She made a false report… then why did he need to run? I’m asking because I’m sure I’m missing an important detail!”While Instagram user @tae_atherbest added, “We miss you Street ”Instagram user @miss.bankroll wrote, “I still can’t believe he died behind somebody not being able to control their emotions…. ”While Instagram user @ittsmarii_ added, “Good because literally what was the point of you doing that.”Instagram user @bossview_clothing wrote, “I bet she won’t play on the phone nomo”
More On Demi Blanco, A.K.A. Demetria Spence, And The False 911 Call Involving Young Scooter’s Death
As The Shade Room previously reported, Young Scooter passed away in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 28, 2025. On that date, Scooter was celebrating his 29th birthday. Subsequently, reports allege that his passing took place after the Atlanta Police Department arrived at a residence after receiving a report about a woman being dragged inside. However, when police arrived, a man reportedly answered the door while another fled the residence and tried to hop a fence.
In doing so, the man, later identified as Scooter, suffered a fatal injury to his leg. In the days that followed, police released the 911 call, which featured Demi Blanco, per The Shade Room. However, Blanco ultimately revealed that her accusations in the call were false and she didn’t see a woman getting dragged inside the house. Instead, per Blanco, she was allegedly the woman inside the house and made the 911 call indirectly, seeking help.
In April 2025, Demi Blanco was arrested, per The Shade Room. She was later given a bond amount and presumably released from behind bars.
RELATED: Rest In Peace! Photos & Videos Surface From Memorial Service & Balloon Release Honoring Young Scooter
The post UPDATE: Demi Blanco Reportedly Indicted For Making False 911 Call Involved In Death Of Young Scooter appeared first on The Shade Room.