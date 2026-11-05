Congratulations! Cyn Santana Welcomes Baby Boy After Being In Labor For 23 Hours (PHOTOS)

Hey, Roomies! Cyn Santana has given birth to a baby boy! Santana announced the news on Thursday, November 5, and she also shared details about the birth, which has fans offering both congratulations AND condolences.

Cyn Santana Welcomes Baby Boy After 23 Hours In Labor

Cyn Santana welcomed a baby boy after reportedly spending 23 hours in labor. The 34-year-old shared the happy news on her Instagram Stories with several pictures of her bundle of joy. In addition, Santana included text with the post announcing the birth.

“23 hours in labor,” she wrote. “Gave birth to a beautiful, healthy boy. So proud of him! And so proud of myself. 💙… I’m reaaaal tough til it’s time to push an almost 91b baby out 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩. Women are f*ckin incredible.”

She also shared a picture of her swollen feet in the post, as well as a pic of her baby boy’s very full head of hair.

“Postpartum feets… Poppas came out with a head fullIIIIIIIl of hair. I wonder if this is why I was throwing up every single day during this pregnancy 🤧… In healing and baby land til 💙🐻🫶🏾.”

Fans GUSH Over Baby Photos

Fans congratulated TSR on their Instagram page as they gushed over the adorable baby pics. In addition, folks offered their congratulations — and some jokes about how they could relate.

User @ sexibutterscotch wrote, “Congratulations Cyn Santana 🎉🎉🎉🎉on the Baby boy 💙💙💙💙.”

@ misstennesseusa1979 replied, “Look at those wittle toes😍.”

User @ dreesvpreme wrote, “23 hours?!? Omg.”

@ danadane707 added, “I wanna smell that bb😍.”

User @ slimesita_116 replied, “Awe I’m so happy for cyn she deserves this 🥹.”

@ perfect_harm0ny joked, “Does this mean my baby bald? 🤣.”

@ bri.ni wrote, “And I mean REAL tough until its time to have that baby! I was calling my mama, crying, so fast!!!! 💯😭😂😂 Congratulations, boo!! 🥂✨️👑.”

User @ boujieliyahhh wrote, “How many times she been pregnant gawd*mn.”

@ mojastarrr added, “That’s a bigggg baby omg 😳.”

@ 222jalay noted, “Yall make me scared to get pregnant 😂.”

User @ perfect.strangher wrote, “😍 Congratulations!! Look at her gushing, over him. Motherhood is so good. ❤️.”

Cyn Santana Announced Pregnancy In September 2026

The Shade Room reported that the ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ alum announced her pregnancy on Tuesday, September 8. She was already a mother of two and shares an 8-year-old son, Lexington, with Joe Budden. In addition, she gave birth to her daughter with chef Kwame Onwuachi in January 2026, and her announcement so soon afterward was a shock to fans. She shared the post on Instagram with pics of her baby bump and the caption:

“Life, lately. Our love multiplied .”

The post Congratulations! Cyn Santana Welcomes Baby Boy After Being In Labor For 23 Hours (PHOTOS) appeared first on The Shade Room.