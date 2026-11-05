Who Fake?! Megan Thee Stallion Sets The Record Straight After Instagram Labels Her 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards Appearance AI Content (VIDEO)

Megan Thee Stallion attended the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Monday, November 2, and she shared footage of the event with fans. However, the artist cleared the air after Instagram labeled the footage as AI-generated.

Megan Thee Stallion Attends 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards

Megan Thee Stallion absolutely SLAYED at the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City, and she shared footage of the event with her fans on Instagram. The footage showed the rapper arriving at the event in a maroon, strapless Kim Shui dresswith cut-outs. Also, the dress features a beaded collar and mesh front, and Megan paired the look with a blonde wig. The post also includes several photographs of the recording artist, and she looks GOOD! The post is captioned, “Thank you @kimshuistudio 💋@cfda.” After Instagram labeled the post as “AI content,” the rapper took to her comment section to call out the platform over the mistaken label.

“AI couldn’t generate this lol @instagram fix that please.”

Fans React To AI Label

Fans reacted on TSR’s Instagram page, and eeeeverbody noted how good Megan looks in the footage. Other Roomies replied that they could relate to being annoyed by AI labels.

User @ ericcaaa.d wrote, “What my girl say??? ‘LOOK TOO GOOD AI COULDNT GENERATE IT!’ 😍😍😍.”

@ lolo_bangzz added, “She so fine mane.. must be illegal.. 😩😩🙏🏽.”

@ anthonyserpas joked, “wow. She could make me straight.”

User @therealjo.anna added,

@ thehighpriestessoftherealm wrote, “Nah cuz fr don’t play w a NATURAL QUEEN like that.”

User @ lastalex773 wrote, “ChatGPT would overheat just trying to render the knees.”

@t otallyti_ added, “Don’t play with Tina Snow🤭.”

User @ keepinupwith_thebonners noted, “Because Megan is really PRESSURE OUTCHEA. Face card DOES not decline with or without makeup.”

User @ gbecandi replied, “Wordddd I hate when IG says something is AI when it’s a REAL PIC ! It does this to me too 😂

@ yellygangmakesnoise wrote, “Face card NEVER DECLINES.”

User @ sharee_stylez replied, “That’s right Meg !!! my girl been fire🔥🔥🔥🔥!!! natural face! natural body! killin it Tina ❄️.”

User @ kaedemie_ added, “she’s so stunning instagram thinks it’s ai.”

Other folks offered assistance to the artist. User @ fabulousbee_four wrote, “You edited the video with AI sweetie. It doesn’t have to be your face or body. Even AI edits, filters or effects can trigger the AI content label. The system detected it and tagged it as AI content 💯 I hope this helps ✌️.”

Megan Thee Stallion Performs At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The Shade Room reported that the artist fulfilled a childhood dream when she walked the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Sunday, October 18. Her arrival at the event featured the artist in a black and pink, beaded, see-through gown paired with a pink boa. In addition, walked the runway while performing her hit song ‘Body,‘ per Billboard.

The post Who Fake?! Megan Thee Stallion Sets The Record Straight After Instagram Labels Her 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards Appearance AI Content (VIDEO) appeared first on The Shade Room.