You Said What? Shilo Sanders Dips Out After Seemingly Being Confronted About Dad Deion At Florida Restaurant (VIDEOS)

Whew! Shilo Sanders was seemingly just trying to enjoy some good food and show a local business some love, but his latest outing reportedly took an unexpected turn. The former Colorado football player found himself in an uncomfortable face-to-face exchange with a stranger who appeared to have some things to get off his chest about the Sanders family.

Shilo Sanders Confronted About Deion During Florida Food Review

According to footage shared on Shilo’s YouTube channel, the encounter happened while he and a friend were visiting Hook Fish & Chicken in West Palm Beach, Florida, to grab some wings and film a food review. However, an unidentified man reportedly approached them and made comments before letting Shilo know he recognized him as Deion Sanders’ son. The man kicked off the exchange by declaring, “I’m from the hood though,”leaving Shilo unsure if he was speaking to him.

The conversation then shifted toward criticism of the Sanders family, with the stranger accusing them of not doing enough for the local community. Shilo attempted to explain that he was simply there to show the business some love, but the man continued confronting him as the exchange moved outside. “I hope y’all make it through. Y’all don’t do sh*t for us though,” the stranger said. He continued, “This b*tch could flood any minute.”

He Dips After Stranger Makes Threatening Remark

Things reportedly became even more uncomfortable when captions accompanying the footage suggested the man reached into his vehicle, raising concerns that he could be reaching for a weapon. The stranger also made a threatening remark, prompting Shilo to back away and head straight to his car. Rather than stick around and see how things would unfold, Shilo drove off while his friend stayed behind to collect their food.

“We just had a dude that was waiting in line… he was talking about Deion Sanders and stuff. He was being weird,” Sanders claimed. “I don’t understand what he got against Deion Sanders, but he tripping.”

Shilo Speaks Out After Tense Run-In

Afterward, Shilo explained that he had no interest in allowing the situation to escalate into something more serious. “I’m not gonna stick around and find out,” he said, adding that he didn’t want to end up in a situation where someone could get hurt, or he would have to deal with legal consequences. He also admitted he didn’t understand what the man had against his father, saying the stranger was “tripping.”

The post You Said What? Shilo Sanders Dips Out After Seemingly Being Confronted About Dad Deion At Florida Restaurant (VIDEOS) appeared first on The Shade Room.