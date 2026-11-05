‘Bring It On: All Or Nothing’ Stars Giovonnie Samuels & Francia Raisa Have Fans Feeling Nostalgic After Recreating Scene From Film

‘Bring It On: All or Nothing’ stars Giovonnie Samuels and Francia Raisa have fans in their feelings! The duo recently reunited at Los Angeles Comic Con, and they recreated a scene from the classic film.

Giovonnie Samuels And Francia Raisa Recreate ‘Bring It On: All Or Nothing’ Scene

Giovonnie Samuels and Francia Raisa have fans feeling nostalgic after they recreated a scene from their film ‘Bring It On: All or Nothing.’ The ladies recently reunited at L.A. Comic Con to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary. The “Shaabooya Roll Call panel” for the 20th anniversary of the film was held in October, and 41-year-old Samuels shared a video of the meet-up on Instagram.

The post is captioned:

“I think we still got it @franciaraisa! Happy 20th anniversary #BringItOnAllornothing #giovonniesamuels.”

The film also starred late actress Hayden Panettiere, and the recreated scene was based on Samuels’ and Raisa’ characters. The characters were reacting to Panettiere’s character adding more steps to their dance routine.

In the clip, Samuels says, “What’s the matter with her?”

“I think it’s caffeine withdrawal,”replies Raisa. “Coffee’s like crack to white people.”

Fans React To Video Clip

Fans loved seeing the reunion and reacted on TSR’s Instagram page. Several fans noted the ladies’ youthful appearance while others brought up their late co-star.

User @ _nautica_xo wrote, “They so underrated, I wanna see them back on my screen !”

@ elisabethhtaylorr added, “They still look so young like omg 😍😍.”

@ honeybunndapimp replied, “They didn’t age one bit.”

User @ killerhair_ dropped several heart emojis. “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

@ fallonc1198 replied, “Shabooya roll calllllllll 🔥🔥.”

User @ milafterdawn added, “And they still look GOODT❤️.”

@ imnotspikelee wondered, “How is this 20 years ago 😭.”

User @ streetslove80z wrote, “I needed this😭.”

Several fans made note of late actress Hayden Panettiere.

User @ vibesofessence replied, “Makes us still think abt Hayden Panettiere 🕊.”

Hayden Panettiere Dies At 36

@ shanae310 added,User @ unlockthedoornow agreed.

The Shade Room reported that 36-year-old Hayden Panettiere recently passed away following an apparent drug overdose. The actress died on Sunday, August 16, in Greenville, South Carolina.

Several substances were reportedly were found in her system. However, a subsequent investigation determined that her death was accidental. In addition, no foul play is suspected.

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