    Whew! Erica Mena Reacts After Safaree Reportedly Requests To Lower His Child Support Payments

    By Jadriena Solomon,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09oxHL_0w95zZ1r00

    Erica Mena has reacted to her ex-husband Safaree Samuels reportedly filing a request to lower his child support payments for their son and daughter.

    RELATED: Unbothered! Safaree Samuels Turns Up To Beyoncé After Erica Mena Blasts Him (VIDEOS)

    More Details On Safaree Samuels Reportedly Filing To Lower His Child Support Payments

    According to an exclusive report published by In Touch Weekly on Tuesday, October 15, Samuels has asserted that “there has been a significant change in circumstances regarding the custodial arrangement and earnings of the parties.”

    In his and Mena’s divorce settlement, they reportedly agreed to share custody of their children. Additionally, Samuels agreed to pay Mena $4,305 in monthly child support.

    “The Child Support amount was based upon [his] monthly income of $61,157 per month and [Erica’s] monthly income of $41,289.00 per month,” Samuel’s recent filing notes.

    However, the filing also asserts that Samuel’s income has decreased since then.

    “At the time of the Divorce, the Petitioner was a main realty talent for ‘Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta;’ yet he is no longer a full- time talent on ‘Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta.’ Further, at the time of the Divorce, the Petitioner was also booking appearances and generating an income from such appearances. The Petitioner is no longer able to accept the same level of booking engagements to date,” Samuel’s recent filing reportedly asserts.

    Furthermore, the petition alleges that Samuels experienced a “significant loss of income” due to an “extensive public disparagement campaign” made against him by Mena.

    “[Erica] for nearly six (6) consecutive months has made public posts on her social media platform to her over six (6) million followers referring to [Safaree] as a ‘deadbeat’ and attacking his parenting skills without reason. Additionally, [Erica] has created confusion regarding [Safaree’s] efforts to secure new employment by harassing the [Safaree’s] potential costars and or coworkers via multiple phone calls to the potential coworkers and production disparaging [Safaree] with false claims,” the filing reportedly adds.

    Lastly, the filing also alleges that Samuels “has greater parenting time” with his kids and “has the minor children in his physical custody on average 3-4 weeks consistently during his time.”

    Social Media Reacts Alongside Erica Mena

    Social media users reacted to Samuel’s reported request in The Shade Room’s comment section .

    Instagram user @wigginit wrote, One thing these men gone do is have a baby and run” While Instagram user @realcarmenk added, He can afford them gag City tickets he can afford that child support” Instagram user @therealcecehendriks added, $4300 for 2 kids in todays economy? That’s 40 chicken wings and 24 eggs ”

    Additionally, Mena took to her Instagram account to share a now-deleted picture of a calendar showing the year. In yellow, she highlighted the dates she allegedly spent with her and Samuel’s children. Meanwhile, in orange, she highlighted the dates that Samuels was allegedly present.

    “Mom is yellow. ‘Dad’ is orange,” she wrote. “Imagine trying to [take] CS [child support] from your BM (when that’s [what] they get from you since he skips out on birthdays and Christmas by choice) and you only seen your kids 16 times this whole year so far…”

    Swipe below to read Mena’s entire statement.

    Furthermore, Mena also took to her Instagram Story to accuse Samuels of “leaking” his recent court filing to the media.

    “You wanted attention this bad you leaked your own court papers,” she wrote. “SMH Sis you know because of the TRUTH – Be smart.”

    Safaree Samuels Recently Went Viral & Prompted A Response From Erica Mena After Doing THIS

    As The Shade Room previously reported, Samuels recently made headlines when he popped out at his ex-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj’s concert in Miami earlier this month. Furthermore, Samuels appeared to be living his best life.

    Footage of Samuels subsequently went viral and prompted Mena to subtly address her ex-husband’s behavior, per The Shade Room . Ultimately, Mena shared a photo of herself on a movie set, choking a man with her leg.

    Furthermore, the pair’s recent online interactions follow Samuels citing his breakup with Minaj as the “biggest obstacle” he’s had to overcome, Mena blasting him for allegedly neglecting and not grooming their children, and Samuels seemingly vowing to give back to strangers amid his alleged neglect of his and Mena’s children.

    RELATED: Social Media Thinks Erica Mena Has Reacted To The Footage Of Safaree At Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2’ Concert In Miami

    The post Whew! Erica Mena Reacts After Safaree Reportedly Requests To Lower His Child Support Payments appeared first on The Shade Room .

