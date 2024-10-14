Prayers Up! Atlanta Radio Host & Comedian Wanda Smith Reportedly Passes Away

Roommates, Atlanta is mourning the loss of radio host and comedian Wanda Smith , who recently passed away. Smith gained fame for hosting ‘Frank and Wanda in the Morning’ on Atlanta’s V-103 radio station.

Details On Wanda Smith’s Untimely Passing

The sad news arrived just one day after Smith celebrated her birthday, according to Fox5Atlanta . At this time, her cause of death remains unknown. Black Enterprise reports that she was 59.

Atlanta’s V-103 radio station announced Wanda Smith’s passing in a post on its official Instagram page on Saturday, Oct. 12.

After the news broke, Rick Caffey, Atlanta’s V-103 radio’s Senior Vice President and Market Manager, released a statement saying everyone is hurting and that she will truly be missed.

“Our hearts are weighing heavier today as we grieve the loss of our beloved Wanda Smith, someone who always made us smile and who was a big part of V-103 for years. We extend our deepest prayers and condolences to her family,” Rick Caffey said in a statement.

More On Wanda Smith & Her Legacy

Fox5Atlanta reports that Wanda co-hosted ‘Frank and Wanda in the Morning’ from 1998 to 2012. According to The Atlanta Voice , she teamed up with Ryan Cameron for four years, from 2014 to early 2018.

In addition to her radio work, Smith was a talented comedian. She contributed as a writer for the hit television series ‘Def Comedy Jam’ and BET’s ‘ComicView.’ Fox5Atlanta also mentions that Smith had a weekly set at the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross. Additionally, she appeared in several films, including Tyler Perry’s ‘Madea Goes to Jail’ and ‘Madea’s Witness Protection.’

Social Media Reacts

After hearing about Wanda’s passing, several social media users sent in their condolences in The Shade Room’s comment section . Many remembered her for her work on V-103 and expressed their heartbreak over the loss.

Instagram user @ threehoodoosisters wrote, “ She was a very heavily involved in the community. She loved the kids. May she rest now paradise.”

Instagram user @ younggenie wrote, “ Thank you Wanda for all of your contributions to Atlanta. You voice will forever be remembered… #ATL”

While Instagram user @ xochoc_ wrote, “ Her and Katt Williams argument will forever live rent free in my head. RIP! ”

Then Instagram user @ rrrraven.s wrote, “ As much as some folks don’t want the interview with Katt Williams to be associated to her in this time, y’all have to understand that was a very viral moment for her. In fact, I probably wouldn’t know who she was if that viral moment didn’t exist. It’s all love Miss Wanda, RIP .”

Another Instagram user @ thekelbydiaries wrote, “ Man listen! Frank & Wanda in the Morning Show was an integral part of my morning commute for many years. RIH.”

Instagram user @ 2isfine wrote, “ Only REAL ATLANTA know Ms. Wanda Baby She Played A Huge Part In Our Childhood especially on the way to school.”

Finally, Instagram user @ lovedarrenfleet wrote, “ Saw her stand up once, she did a clean set! Very funny! And very humble for her family.”

