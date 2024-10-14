Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Shade Room

    Prayers Up! Atlanta Radio Host & Comedian Wanda Smith Reportedly Passes Away

    By Ashley Rushford,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BkHi2_0w6Bcz3m00

    Roommates, Atlanta is mourning the loss of radio host and comedian Wanda Smith , who recently passed away. Smith gained fame for hosting ‘Frank and Wanda in the Morning’ on Atlanta’s V-103 radio station.

    RELATED: Prayers Up! ‘Good Times’ Star John Amos Has Passed Away At 84

    Details On Wanda Smith’s Untimely Passing

    The sad news arrived just one day after Smith celebrated her birthday, according to Fox5Atlanta . At this time, her cause of death remains unknown. Black Enterprise reports that she was 59.

    Atlanta’s V-103 radio station announced Wanda Smith’s passing in a post on its official Instagram page on Saturday, Oct. 12.

    After the news broke, Rick Caffey, Atlanta’s V-103 radio’s Senior Vice President and Market Manager, released a statement saying everyone is hurting and that she will truly be missed.

    “Our hearts are weighing heavier today as we grieve the loss of our beloved Wanda Smith, someone who always made us smile and who was a big part of V-103 for years. We extend our deepest prayers and condolences to her family,” Rick Caffey said in a statement.

    More On Wanda Smith & Her Legacy

    Fox5Atlanta reports that Wanda co-hosted ‘Frank and Wanda in the Morning’ from 1998 to 2012. According to The Atlanta Voice , she teamed up with Ryan Cameron for four years, from 2014 to early 2018.

    In addition to her radio work, Smith was a talented comedian. She contributed as a writer for the hit television series ‘Def Comedy Jam’ and BET’s ‘ComicView.’ Fox5Atlanta also mentions that Smith had a weekly set at the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross. Additionally, she appeared in several films, including Tyler Perry’s ‘Madea Goes to Jail’ and ‘Madea’s Witness Protection.’

    Social Media Reacts

    After hearing about Wanda’s passing, several social media users sent in their condolences in The Shade Room’s comment section . Many remembered her for her work on V-103 and expressed their heartbreak over the loss.

    Instagram user @ threehoodoosisters wrote, She was a very heavily involved in the community. She loved the kids. May she rest now paradise.”

    Instagram user @ younggenie wrote, Thank you Wanda for all of your contributions to Atlanta. You voice will forever be remembered… #ATL”

    While Instagram user @ xochoc_ wrote, Her and Katt Williams argument will forever live rent free in my head. RIP! ”

    Then Instagram user @ rrrraven.s wrote, As much as some folks don’t want the interview with Katt Williams to be associated to her in this time, y’all have to understand that was a very viral moment for her. In fact, I probably wouldn’t know who she was if that viral moment didn’t exist. It’s all love Miss Wanda, RIP .”

    Another Instagram user @ thekelbydiaries wrote, Man listen! Frank & Wanda in the Morning Show was an integral part of my morning commute for many years. RIH.”

    Instagram user @ 2isfine wrote, Only REAL ATLANTA know Ms. Wanda Baby She Played A Huge Part In Our Childhood especially on the way to school.”

    Finally, Instagram user @ lovedarrenfleet wrote, Saw her stand up once, she did a clean set! Very funny! And very humble for her family.”

    RELATED: Prayers Up! NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo Passes Away At 58

    The post Prayers Up! Atlanta Radio Host & Comedian Wanda Smith Reportedly Passes Away appeared first on The Shade Room .

    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    Connie Cruse
    1d ago
    Prayers for Family and Friends
    Terry hathorn
    1d ago
    praying for Wanda Smith Family, Friends and those at WORKED closes with her Daily, and all of heh fans.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Wanda Smith, Atlanta Radio Favorite, Reportedly Dead / Tamar Braxton, Loni Love, & More Pay Tribute
    thatgrapejuice.net4 days ago
    Wanda Smith, Legendary Atlanta Radio Host, Passes Away At 59
    MadameNoire2 days ago
    Wanda Smith, Atlanta Radio Icon, Dies At 58, A Day After Her Birthday
    Vibe2 days ago
    'What's Happening!!' Star Danielle Spencer: In the '70s the Now-Pet Vet Was in a Tragic Car Accident
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Prayers Up! One Direction Member Liam Payne Passes Away At Age 31
    The Shade Room10 hours ago
    Kayla Nicole Addresses Ongoing Hate From Taylor Swift Fans After Travis Kelce Split (VIDEOS)
    The Shade Room5 days ago
    Elderly Woman Reportedly Decapitated After Allegedly Jumping From 28th Floor Of New York City Apartment Building
    The Shade Room2 days ago
    High School Student & Her 21-Year-Old Boyfriend Reportedly Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Louisiana
    The Shade Room11 hours ago
    DDG Clarifies Whether He’s Dating Or Interested In Someone Else After Halle Bailey Breakup (VIDEO)
    The Shade Room8 days ago
    Ex-Girlfriend Of Rapper Lucas Coly Speaks Out After His Self-Inflicted Passing (UPDATE)
    The Shade Room11 days ago
    Stayin’ Down? Deon Cole Tells Shannon Sharpe Whether He Would Stick Around For A Cheating Woman (WATCH)
    The Shade Room5 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Kandi Burruss Shows Off Stunning 31-Pound Weight Loss with Controversial Hydroxycut Supplement
    Shine My Crown5 days ago
    Congrats! Raz-B Announces The Arrival Of His First Child (PHOTO)
    The Shade Room4 days ago
    Woman shot sister in the back of the head before taking Lyft to Publix, calling 911, and trying to pin murder on husband's pregnant girlfriend: Sheriff
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    Brooklyn Rapper Ka Dies at 52
    Billboard2 days ago
    DDG Reacts To People Trolling Him After Split From His “Forever Family” Halle Bailey (VIDEO)
    The Shade Room9 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Karlissa Saffold Reacts To Blueface Losing His Video Call Privileges After A “Freaky” Call (VIDEO)
    The Shade Room5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Texas Woman Charged After Pit Bulls Mauled A 1-Year-Old She Was Babysitting
    The Shade Room6 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Ohio Man Convicted After He Allegedly Killed Pregnant Woman & Three Others While They Slept
    The Shade Room12 days ago
    Two Domino’s Employees Reportedly Rescue 8-Year-Old Boy From House Fire In Chicago
    The Shade Room4 days ago
    New Details Reveal How Woman Allegedly Manipulated Boyfriend Into Murdering Family Of Four After Learning About Affair
    The Shade Room9 days ago
    Say WHAT?! 10-Year-Old Minnesota Boy Charged After Allegedly Driving Stolen Car Through Crowded Playground (VIDEO)
    The Shade Room8 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy