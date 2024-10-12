Two Domino’s Employees Reportedly Rescue 8-Year-Old Boy From House Fire In Chicago

Naser Khanfar and Sara Jones , two Domino’s employees, are reportedly being hailed as heroes after they rescued an 8-year-old Chicago boy from a house fire.

How Did Naser Khanfar and Sara Jones, The Domino’s Employees, Save The 8-Year-Old?

According to PEOPLE , authorities received calls reporting a fire around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, October 7. The fire was reportedly located at a mobile home in Airway Mobile Home Community.

“We don’t believe the call came from the residence as the father and one of his sons were able to self-evacuate,” Oak Lawn Fire Department Chief Mike McMillin reported explained in a statement.

The father and his 12-year-old son were reportedly attempting to get the 8-year-old out of the mobile home when Khanfar and Jones noticed the scene, per the Chicago Tribune . The pair were reportedly closing a Domino’s location nearby.

“We saw the trailer on fire, and the father and his son were trying to get another son out through the trailer,” Khanfar explained to reporters. “The father and I broke the windows to help take the boy outside.”

The outlet reports that once firefighters arrived, they were able to extinguish the flames in about 30 minutes.

How Is The Child Doing After The House Fire?

According to NBC Chicago , the family’s trailer was “destroyed” after the incident. Per the Chicago Tribune , Khanfar told authorities once the boy was out of the mobile home, he noticed the 8-year-old was “shaking” and saw “some blood coming.”

Subsequently, the father and his sons were reportedly taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center. They reportedly sustained “varying degrees of smoke inhalation.” Meanwhile, the father reportedly sustained “superficial burns on his neck and shoulders.” Despite this, he and his eldest child were reportedly treated and released.

Meanwhile, the 8-year-old was held for additional observation. According to PEOPLE , as of Friday, October 11, there have been no serious reports of injuries from the fire.

“It’s good that people are willing to get involved and help,” Chief McMillin reportedly added.

The Chicago Tribune notes that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

