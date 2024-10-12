Open in App
    Two Domino’s Employees Reportedly Rescue 8-Year-Old Boy From House Fire In Chicago

    By Jadriena Solomon,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CZVyE_0w4gd8l800
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10CztT_0w4gd8l800

    Naser Khanfar and Sara Jones , two Domino’s employees, are reportedly being hailed as heroes after they rescued an 8-year-old Chicago boy from a house fire.

    RELATED: Mother Of Four Found Guilty After Sons Died In A House Fire While She Was Out

    How Did Naser Khanfar and Sara Jones, The Domino’s Employees, Save The 8-Year-Old?

    According to PEOPLE , authorities received calls reporting a fire around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, October 7. The fire was reportedly located at a mobile home in Airway Mobile Home Community.

    “We don’t believe the call came from the residence as the father and one of his sons were able to self-evacuate,” Oak Lawn Fire Department Chief Mike McMillin reported explained in a statement.

    The father and his 12-year-old son were reportedly attempting to get the 8-year-old out of the mobile home when Khanfar and Jones noticed the scene, per the Chicago Tribune . The pair were reportedly closing a Domino’s location nearby.

    “We saw the trailer on fire, and the father and his son were trying to get another son out through the trailer,” Khanfar explained to reporters. “The father and I broke the windows to help take the boy outside.”

    The outlet reports that once firefighters arrived, they were able to extinguish the flames in about 30 minutes.

    How Is The Child Doing After The House Fire?

    According to NBC Chicago , the family’s trailer was “destroyed” after the incident. Per the Chicago Tribune , Khanfar told authorities once the boy was out of the mobile home, he noticed the 8-year-old was “shaking” and saw “some blood coming.”

    Subsequently, the father and his sons were reportedly taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center. They reportedly sustained “varying degrees of smoke inhalation.” Meanwhile, the father reportedly sustained “superficial burns on his neck and shoulders.” Despite this, he and his eldest child were reportedly treated and released.

    Meanwhile, the 8-year-old was held for additional observation. According to PEOPLE , as of Friday, October 11, there have been no serious reports of injuries from the fire.

    “It’s good that people are willing to get involved and help,” Chief McMillin reportedly added.

    The Chicago Tribune notes that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

    A Recent Fire In Georgia Is Also Making Headlines

    Meanwhile, a recent fire in Georgia has also made headlines. As The Shade Room previously reported, on September 29, a fire erupted at a BioLab in Conyers. This was reportedly caused by a sprinkler malfunction, which led to water mixing with water-reactive chemicals.

    The incident ultimately led to residents being evacuated as fumes polluted the area.

    On October 9, the Rockdale County Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, Kenny Johnson, reportedly passed away after speaking out about the incident. An autopsy is reportedly being performed on his body by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

    RELATED: Rockdale County Soil & Water Supervisor Passes Away After Testimony About BioLab Fire

    The post Two Domino’s Employees Reportedly Rescue 8-Year-Old Boy From House Fire In Chicago appeared first on The Shade Room .

    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Mrjuan One
    13h ago
    God bless these heroes
    NewsWeak
    22h ago
    Two REAL heroes! I salute you both
    View all comments
