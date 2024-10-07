Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Shade Room

    New Details Reveal How Woman Allegedly Manipulated Boyfriend Into Murdering Family Of Four After Learning About Affair

    By Ashley Rushford,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GB6iy_0vxxEpJ900
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AeayC_0vxxEpJ900

    A woman and her boyfriend allegedly orchestrated a deadly plot that claimed the lives of a family of four. New details reveal that Ermalinda Palomo manipulated her boyfriend, Nathaniel Huey Jr. , into committing the 2023 murders. Palomo allegedly convinced Nathaniel by falsely claiming the orders came from a Mexican cartel.

    RELATED: Long Island Man Allegedly Commits Murder-Suicide, Killing Siblings And Niece Over Sale Of Mother’s Beloved Home

    Details On Woman’s Scheme That Killed Family Of Four

    Authorities believe Nathaniel Huey Jr. shot and killed Alberto Rolon , 38, Zoraida Bartolomei , 32, their two sons — Adriel , 9, and Diego , 7, and their three dogs on Sept. 16, 2023, per Fox23Chicago . Police discovered the bodies of the family of four during a welfare check the next day.

    PEOPLE reports that Zoraida Bartolomei had an affair with Nathaniel Huey Jr. They were coworkers at an engineering company in Glendale Heights, Illinois.

    Documents detailed how Ermalinda Palomo reportedly posed as a cartel leader online to manipulate Huey into killing the family of his lover. Two days before the murders, Palomo allegedly convinced Huey that Zoraida Bartolomei was a “mole” planning to attack him. She had used the cartel alias to allegedly plan Zoraida and her family’s murder with Huey. They scouted the area for cameras and mapped their entry and exit. Additionally, they discovered the neighboring house was vacant, NBC 5 reports.

    A police report stated: “Based on years of communication, Nathaniel’s response seems to indicate he fully believed the information being fed to him by Ermalinda, but did not know Ermalinda was the person he was communicating with.”

    Using Ring doorbell footage, IPASS data, cell towers, and flock camera systems, police tracked a vehicle’s route from Streamwood to Romeoville. Authorities believed Huey Jr. drove the said vehicle, per NBC Chicago . The morning after the incident, police claimed Huey Jr. went to work, and they interviewed him at his job.

    “Nathaniel admitted to his relationship with Zoraida but denied any involvement in the murders. He refused to allow Police to search his GMC Yukon at this time. Later this day, he was seen transferring a bag containing firearms from his GMC to another person. The bag and its contents were later seized,” the police report explains.

    More Info On Authorities Investigation Of The Alleged Murderous Couple

    On Sept. 20, 2023, investigators named Ermalinda Palomo and Nathaniel Huey Jr. as suspects in the case, but they reportedly fled to Catoosa, Oklahoma. After entering a Walmart, police confronted them outside, leading to a car chase where Huey Jr. allegedly shot Palomo before crashing the vehicle into a fiery explosion.

    Authorities found Huey Jr. dead at the scene, while Palomo later died in the hospital, according to PEOPLE. Police stated that although the latest findings conclude their months-long investigation, they won’t erase the pain many have felt since the gruesome murders.

    “The tragic deaths of a young family, including two young children, will forever impact the surviving family and those that investigated this case. Nothing can prepare a person for such an incident, and nothing can justify such a senseless act of violence. Although finalized, the finality of this case unfortunately does not mean closure for so many continuing to grieve,” Romeoville Police Chief Brant Hromadka said in a statement.

    RELATED: Birmingham Authorities Investigate After Suspect Murder-For-Hire Plot Reportedly Leaves 4 Dead, Dozens Injured

    The post New Details Reveal How Woman Allegedly Manipulated Boyfriend Into Murdering Family Of Four After Learning About Affair appeared first on The Shade Room .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hide Ya Kids: Kentucky Sheriff Fatally Shoots Judge Friend 8 Times After Allegedly Finding Daughter’s Number In Cell Phone
    Bossip7 days ago
    Pregnant Ohio teen mom, 16, blasted in stomach as 'boyfriend with violent past claims she shot herself'
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Connecticut Stepfather Arrested & Charged After Allegedly Beating Partner’s 6-Year-Old Son To Death
    The Shade Room1 day ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Mother Of Four Found Guilty After Sons Died In A House Fire While She Was Out
    The Shade Room4 days ago
    Justin Bieber ‘Finally Breaking Silence’ About ‘Nightmare Experience’ with Diddy: ‘The Fallout Is Going to Be Huge’
    thenerdstash.com6 days ago
    Mayor Beheaded Just Days After Taking Office In Grisly Murder
    Wide Open Eats2 days ago
    Prayers Up! Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Father Christopher B. Pearman Has Passed Away
    The Shade Room8 days ago
    Congrats! Michelle And Barack Obama Celebrate Major Marriage Milestone (PHOTO)
    The Shade Room5 days ago
    Lisa Marie Presley Kept Son Benjamin's Body in Her Home for 2 Months After His Tragic Death
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    Clint Eastwood, 94, 'Already Has a New Girlfriend' — Just 78 Days After His Ex Christina Sandera, 61, Dropped Dead of Heart Attack
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Yikes! DDG Pops Off On Joe Budden For Commenting On His Split From Halle Bailey
    The Shade Room4 days ago
    Detroit Judge Reassigned To Traffic Court After Handcuffing Teen During Her Field Trip (UPDATE)
    The Shade Room12 days ago
    Texas Mom Left Young Boys to Live With Brother's Decaying Body for Entire Year After Boyfriend Beat Him to Death
    lawyerherald.com1 day ago
    Missing fugitive father and three kids are spotted alive and well and living in the wilderness - three years after they vanished without a trace
    Daily Mail23 hours ago
    Still Kickin’ It? Judge Mathis & Linda Reese Pop Out Together Amid Their Divorce (PHOTOS)
    The Shade Room11 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    FBI Joins Search For 13-Year-Old Black Girl Who's Been Missing For Months
    BIN: Black Information Network2 days ago
    Murdered Kansas moms: New charges filed in deaths of women on road trip
    Fox News1 day ago
    Prince William concerned over Princess Diana's missing jewels set in Meghan Markle's engagement ring
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    UPDATE: Rich Homie Quan’s Cause Of Death Is Reportedly Revealed
    The Shade Room7 days ago
    Prayers Up! 32-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Is Reportedly Shot & Killed Outside Of A Wawa In Pennsylvania
    The Shade Room1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Awww! ‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Shares Photos From Her Wedding Celebration In Italy
    The Shade Room6 days ago
    Twisted Twins: What we know about Jasmiyah and Tasmiyah Whitehead and how they killed their mom Nikki
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Say WHAT?! 10-Year-Old Minnesota Boy Charged After Allegedly Driving Stolen Car Through Crowded Playground (VIDEO)
    The Shade Room1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy